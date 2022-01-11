Antonio Conte warns Daniel Levy that Tottenham must spend in January as Spurs boss targets Wolves' Adama Traore and two attackers... and the club will listen to offers for Matt Doherty, Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele

Antonio Conte has held a crunch transfer summit with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici over his plans to strengthen the Tottenham squad.

Spurs boss Conte met with members of the board’s hierarchy on Monday and spelled out in no uncertain terms what he believes the club needs during this month’s transfer window.

Tottenham will prioritise a new right wing-back, with Wolves’ Adama Traore their first choice, plus two attackers — one of whom will be a striker to supplement Harry Kane.

In terms of outgoings, Spurs will listen to offers for Matt Doherty, Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele.

They would also consider selling Steven Bergwijn, who is attracting interest from Ajax, provided they get a replacement through the door this month.

Tottenham are willing to use Doherty as a makeweight in incoming deals, and the club are awaiting formal offers for Alli.

On his talks with Levy and Paratici, Conte — whose team face a 2-0 deficit heading into tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea — added: ‘It was a good meeting. With Paratici I have the possibility to speak every day, but to have the possibility to speak with our owner was important. Also because I like to have this type of relationship, to be honest and to always tell the truth.

‘I don’t like to tell a good lie to keep a good relationship or to show myself to be too polite. It was good to tell the truth and it was a good meeting.

‘Now the situation is very clear. I was satisfied to have this conversation with the owner and now it’s OK for me.’

Levy is renowned for leaving Spurs’ transfer business as late as possible in the hope of securing the most cost efficient deals.

And Conte added: ‘The transfer situation is not easy and a lot of the time you have to wait for players at the end of this period.

‘I have the experience to know and understand this and for sure every coach would like to have the players very soon.

‘But the club have to take the best decision on this aspect and the important thing is the club know my vision about the present and the future and they have to decide the way they have to go.’