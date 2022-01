As COVID-19 numbers climb, several state senators want testing capacity to increase. Lincoln State Senator Adam Morfeld is calling on personal experience. Morfeld tells KLIN News, “I was sick with the flu two weeks ago. At that point in time I was too sick to go wait in line and wait an hour or two to be able to go get the test. Luckily, I had a leftover at-home test I was able to take. There are some folks either too sick with the flu or something else to go to the drive-thru and wait for a two hours. And two, there are folks in rural Nebraska where that is not an option.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO