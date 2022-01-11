ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ole Opry under fire for Morgan Wallen performance

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Wallen stepped on country music’s most historic and storied stage over the weekend, a sign that many interpreted as the Grand Ole Opry giving the troubled star its blessing and a path to reconciliation after using a racial slur on camera. While the country star’s return to...

Black musicians question The Opry’s dedication to anti-racism after Morgan Wallen’s performance

On Saturday night, the Grand Ole Opry fired off a celebratory tweet as country musician Morgan Wallen made an appearance on one of the city’s most revered stages. But some of Nashville’s musicians did not see it as cause for celebration. Instead, Wallen’s appearance called into question the Opry’s dedication to anti-racism and creating a more welcoming space for Black artists.
Luke Combs Gifted Morgan Wallen a Piece of Country Music History

While Morgan Wallen appeared on Behind The Vest with Druski, the “Dangerous” singer revealed he got a piece of Country Music history courtesy of Luke Combs. Wallen was a part of Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” in 2019 and received a pretty special gift when the tour wrapped.
Country’s most revered institution is shamelessly enabling Morgan Wallen's comeback

For just another white dude with a mullet in some Wranglers singing about whiskey and party girls, a lot of ink has been spilled about Morgan Wallen. The rising country star saw his world turned upside down when he was caught on a neighbor’s security camera in Nashville in February 2021 using a racial slur. The scandal came after multiple other incidents in which Wallen was publicly exhibiting the cliche, drunken behavior that sometimes accompanies new fame, and the country music industry at large was quick to distance itself from Wallen in any way. He was banned from award shows and lost his representation. The backlash was swift and loud. It also saw his fans back him in an unprecedented way, by buying his double album Dangerous at such high numbers, it was the most sold album of any genre in 2021. With that backwards marketability, a pattern is emerging of people who would rather capitalize on Wallen than stay true to previous allegiances to anti-racism.
Morgan Wallen Joins Lil Durk For Surprise Performance Of “Broadway Girls” At MLK Freedom Fest In Nashville

Morgan Wallen made another surprise appearance last night. This time, he joined Lil Durk at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to sing their #1 hit “Broadway Girls” at MLK Freedom Fest. The track recently reached the top spot on the Billboard U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. This appearance comes just a week after Morgan joined his friend and frequent collaborator, Ernest, at his Grand Ole Opry debut to sing their new song “Flower Shops”. The performance drew criticism from fellow artists like Jason […] The post Morgan Wallen Joins Lil Durk For Surprise Performance Of “Broadway Girls” At MLK Freedom Fest In Nashville first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Alan Jackson Wrote

“I Can’t Do That Anymore,” by Faith Hill. Jackson’s wife thought the song was about their relationship, however, Jackson said it was a “universal problem” for couples. “Forever Together,” by Randy Travis, “If I Could Make a Living,” by Clay Walker, “Til I Was Loved...
The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
