NFL

Giants fire head coach Joe Judge

By Justin Izzo
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants are once again in the market for a new head coach. The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Joe Judge has been fired after two seasons. Judge was 10-23 in his two seasons at the helm. After a 6-10 record in...

