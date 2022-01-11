ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Think Together Welcomes New Deputy Chief of Human Capital and Director of Talent Acquisition Amid Transformational Investments in Expanded Learning

By THINK Together
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together, California's leading nonprofit provider of school improvement, expanded learning and afterschool programs, today announced the appointment of Kecia Bailey Alexander as Deputy Chief of Human Capital and Holly Perry as Director of Talent Acquisition. With more than 25 years...

ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

