Think Together Welcomes New Deputy Chief of Human Capital and Director of Talent Acquisition Amid Transformational Investments in Expanded Learning

The Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center is pleased to announce and welcome Iliana Garcia, MPH, as the Center’s new Deputy Director. Ms. Garcia will be working closely with stakeholders across the New York City food system to develop intersectoral, innovative and evidence-based solutions to prevent diet-related diseases and promote food security in New York City and other urban centers. She will continue the Center’s work with policy makers, community organizations, advocates and the public to create healthier, more sustainable food environments and to use food to promote community and economic development.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO