Think Together Welcomes New Deputy Chief of Human Capital and Director of Talent Acquisition Amid Transformational Investments in Expanded Learning
SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together, California's leading nonprofit provider of school improvement, expanded learning and afterschool programs, today announced the appointment of Kecia Bailey Alexander as Deputy Chief of Human Capital and Holly Perry as Director of Talent Acquisition. With more than 25 years...www.thepress.net
Comments / 0