An answer to the eternal question

By AL BATT Guest columnist
southernminn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat was a challenging question and one with epic consequences. It was my wife who had asked. I couldn’t pretend I hadn’t heard her. I’d just had my ears cleaned. It might have been the first time, although I’d had uncles blow smoke in an ear or two to quell an...

www.southernminn.com

wgbh.org

Answering your curious questions: From cobwebs to puddingstone

Since at least 1939, the year Verna Hills is credited with first publishing one of the 20th century’s most enduring children’s tune, toddlers have learned that the wheels on the bus go round and round. One question that song doesn’t address is why the wheels on buses —...
Reason.com

The Eternals

Across dozens of blockbuster movies, sequels, and spinoff TV series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is fundamentally about a team of superheroes who can be relied upon to save the day when humanity needs them. Eternals, the latest entry in Disney's MCU and the franchise's first unmitigated train wreck, introduces...
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
BGR.com

A giant asteroid that’s 3,500 feet wide is hurtling toward Earth right now

A giant asteroid over 3,500 feet wide is flying through space towards the Earth. Don’t worry, though, it isn’t going to hit us, but it will pass close by on January 18, 2022. Astronomers named it Asteroid 7498 (1994 PC1). The asteroid is roughly 2.5 times the height of New York’s Empire State Building. NASA considers it a potentially hazardous asteroid because of its size, and how close it flies close to the planet.
TMZ.com

Pastor Michael Todd Rubs Spit On Face of Churchgoer Out of Tulsa, OK

5:42 PM PT -- Word is, the spit-receiver is Mike's younger brother -- which ... doesn't make us feel any better about this. Still weird ... still gross. A famous pastor out of Oklahoma got very literal in his sermon this weekend about seeing God's hazy vision for ourselves in 2022 -- needing to hawk one to make his point.
SheKnows

Fifteen Years to the Day Bold & Beautiful’s Darlene Conley Died, John McCook Reflects On the Scene Stealer Who ‘Dared to Do What Nobody Else Would’

“Everything about her was unique, and there will never be another like her.”. If you close your eyes while listening to The Bold and the Beautiful star John McCook describing the late Darlene Conley arriving at the set, you can almost picture it. “You’d be sitting in the make-up chair early in the morning,” Eric’s portrayer tells Soaps.com, “and you’d hear her entering the studio, practically growling, ‘Hello, darling!'”
southernminn.com

‘Wolf Like Me,’ ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Ghosts’ Goes Catfishing, ‘Law & Order’s Organized Criminal

Isla Fisher and Josh Gad star in Peacock’s Wolf Like Me, a romantic dramedy with a hair-raising twist. John Cena reprises his role as the vigilante Peacemaker in an action-comedy for HBO Max. CBS’ Ghosts expands its family by introducing Jay’s sister. Law & Order: Organized Crime stirs new animosity between Det. Stabler and his nemesis, newly freed criminal Richard Wheatley.
southernminn.com

New ‘Degrassi’ Series Ordered at HBO Max

Whatever it takes, right? Well, apparently what it takes is a streaming service to become interested in what Degrassi looks like today. WarnerMedia Kids & Family has greenlit Degrassi, a brand new version of WildBrain’s award-winning youth franchise. The 10-episode new HBO Max series comes from showrunners Lara Azzopardi (The Bold Type, Mary Kills People) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale, A Million Little Things) and is expected to launch in the U.S. in 2023. (The series is set to film in Toronto during summer 2022.) The streaming service has also picked up the U.S. rights for the entire 14-season library of the franchise’s longest-running and most popular installment, Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001-2015), set to become available this spring. Degrassi will also become available at a later date on Cartoon Network.
The Independent

Oystering: What is the new dating trend for 2022?

A new year means a new set of dating trends is on the horizon.Usually, said trends are coined to alert dating app users to cruel habits online, such as ghosting and breadcrumbing - the act of sending out flirtatious signals to make someone think you’re interested in them without committing.This year, though, dating trends have had a positive re-brand, with the first one to emerge offering single people plenty of hope.Introducing “Oystering” - the idea of seeing the world as your oyster after a breakup.Coined by dating app Badoo, the term came to light after its research found that almost half...
The Independent

Voices: Enough of ‘Blue Monday’ in 2022 – this made-up ‘holiday’ continually trivialises depression

It’s here again, apparently – the bleakest day of the year.In the midst of a global pandemic, the last thing we need is scaremongering about a Monday so horrible it has a name. Especially when it doesn’t actually exist.The concept of “Blue Monday” was coined in 2004 by psychologist Cliff Arnall. He claimed that, statistically, the third Monday of January is the most depressing day of the year. His evidence? Bad weather, failed New Year resolutions and foggy memories of Christmas leaving us all in a debt-riddled slump.  It seems to make sense, but scientifically speaking? It’s complete nonsense. It...
