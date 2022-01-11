An answer to the eternal question

Whatever it takes, right? Well, apparently what it takes is a streaming service to become interested in what Degrassi looks like today. WarnerMedia Kids & Family has greenlit Degrassi, a brand new version of WildBrain’s award-winning youth franchise. The 10-episode new HBO Max series comes from showrunners Lara Azzopardi (The Bold Type, Mary Kills People) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale, A Million Little Things) and is expected to launch in the U.S. in 2023. (The series is set to film in Toronto during summer 2022.) The streaming service has also picked up the U.S. rights for the entire 14-season library of the franchise’s longest-running and most popular installment, Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001-2015), set to become available this spring. Degrassi will also become available at a later date on Cartoon Network.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO