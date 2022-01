Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, formerly Lynch Conger LLP, announces that the firm has changed its name, acknowledging the significant, ongoing contribution of managing partner Lori Murphy and the return of founding partner Michael McLane. The firm also recently added Jeff Patterson as a partner, and Jennilyn Aston as “of counsel.” The firm now has 11 attorneys and 20 total staff members across offices in Bend and Portland, and will be known as Lynch Murphy McLane LLP.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO