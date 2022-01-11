ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer Says Omicron-Specific Vaccine Ready by March

Pfizer Says Omicron-Specific Vaccine Ready by March. TUESDAY,...

Reuters

U.S. FDA approves drugs from AbbVie, Pfizer to treat eczema

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved drugs from AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) for treating eczema, a skin disease, the companies said on Friday. AbbVie's Rinvoq and Pfizer's Cibinqo have been approved to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, or eczema, in patients who do...
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Data Support Lowering Age for CRC Screening to 45 Years

FRIDAY, Jan. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The prevalence of colorectal neoplasia observed among younger outpatients undergoing colonoscopies supports the recommendation to lower the screening age for colorectal cancer (CRC) to age 45 years, according to a study published online Jan. 4 in Gastroenterology. Parth D. Trivedi, M.D., from the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

NCCN Endorses Full COVID-19 Vaccination for Cancer Patients

FRIDAY, Jan. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Full COVID-19 vaccination, including third doses and/or boosters, is recommended for all patients with cancer, with a strong preference for mRNA vaccines, according to expert consensus recommendations published by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN). The Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination and Preexposure...
CANCER
The Press

Preventive Aspirin Should Be Based on Benefit, Not Age

Preventive Aspirin Should Be Based on Benefit, Not Age. FRIDAY, Jan. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Primary care providers should make individual decisions whether to prescribe aspirin based on a benefit-to-risk ratio, not simply age, according to a review published online Dec. 24 in Family Medicine and Community Health.
HEALTH
The Press

FDA approves use of monoclonal antibodies to treat animal diseases

This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new treatment for osteoarthritis in cats, marking the first time a monoclonal antibody drug has been FDA approved for treatment of animal diseases. Doctors have successfully been using monoclonal antibody treatment in humans to reduce the severity of illness in...
PETS
batonrougenews.net

26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
WORLD
CBS News

Here's how to request free at-home COVID tests starting Wednesday

Americans will be able to order free at-home tests online starting Wednesday, part of the Biden administration's strategy to make COVID-19 tests more accessible as Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. On Wednesday, Americans will be able to log onto COVIDTests.gov, where they will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

Vial announces advisory board to discuss the "Future of Dermatology CROs" with leading sites at 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial announces that in conjunction with the 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology conference it will host an Advisory Board with leading research sites to discuss the challenges in clinical research with a focus on improving speed and quality of trials in Dermatology. Launched earlier...
ECONOMY
The Press

Nexla Announces Withdrawal From the NRF Conference and Predicts 2022 to Become the Most Innovative Retail Year in History

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexla (http://www.nexla.com) announced today that in order to keep its employees and customers safe from the Omicron variant, it will withdraw from participation in the annual National Retail Federation (NRF) Retail's Big Show happening January 16-18 in New York City. The NRF is a highly respected retail industry organization and its annual conference is the premier event of the year for leading retailers across the U.S. and globally.
RETAIL
The Press

TLIS ALERT: Talis Biomedical Corp. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Talis Biomedical's February 12, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") have until March 8, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Modrak v. Talis Biomedical Corporation, No. 22-cv-00105 (N.D. Cal.). Commenced on January 7, 2022 and pending before Judge Susan Illston, the Talis Biomedical class action lawsuit charges Talis Biomedical, certain of its top executives and directors, as well as the underwriters of Talis Biomedical's IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

For people over 50, even 'mild' COVID‑19 can result in mobility problems

Adults over age 50 who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 are at greater risk of worsening mobility and physical function even if hospitalization is not required to treat the virus, according to new research out of Dalhousie and other Canadian universities. The findings, which used data from the Canadian Longitudinal...
SCIENCE
goodmorningpost.com

Omicron is twice as contagious than delta, and more dangerous varieties are on the way: Researchers have issued a warning

Scientists have cautioned that the novel coronavirus’s Omicron form will not be the last to cause concern around the world. Every infection gives the virus a chance to mutate, and omicron has an advantage over its predecessors in that it spreads far quicker while being born on a world with a patchwork of vaccine and prior sickness immunity. This means that the virus will be able to spread to more people.
SCIENCE
