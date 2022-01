OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard has tested positive for coronavirus. “Even though I choose to be fully vaccinated and received the booster shot, the omicron variant was still able to catch up with me,” Bouchard said. “I had assumed it was not a question of whether it caught up to me given the duties of a first responder, but when. Per our protocols I will be in quarantine, but I will continue to work remotely.”

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO