On Episode 117 of Unmuffled we catch up with veteran Modified driver, the always colorful, Dave Sapienza. We also check in with Stafford Speedway Street Stock championship contender Chris Meyer. We talk with Stafford Speedway Street Stock division father-son combination Sal Calvo and Sam Calvo about their big plans for 2022. And in our wildcard chatter segment we dig into we’ll talk about the present state of short track racing media and how it pertains to some popular podcasters on the local scene. We’ll dig into the mailbag to answer a question about another feud between myself and a race team owner and we’ll check in on the rumor mill and offer our detective work on why we don’t think the SRX Series is returning to Stafford in 2022.

STAFFORD, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO