FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots’ practice report for Saturday’s Wild Card clash against the Buffalo Bills is a plentiful one. The Patriots have 13 players listed as questionable for the tilt, including safety Kyle Dugger. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn is also on the list, and was the only one of the New England’s baker’s dozen of questionables who did not practice on Thursday. He didn’t practice on Wednesday either, which makes it extremely unlikely that the offensive lineman will make the trip to Buffalo, let alone be protecting Mac Jones’ blind side come Saturday night. As for Dugger, he was once again...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO