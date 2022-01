Even with more vaccinations and treatments in the area, health officials in Itasca County are concerned with the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. According to a recent release from Itasca County Health and Human Services in Grand Rapids, COVID-19 vaccinations continue to slowly rise. Vaccines and tests are available in Itasca County, and new oral COVID-19 treatments are being offered as well. But they say that communities are still not immune to the infections spreading across the country.

ITASCA COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO