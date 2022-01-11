ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville mayor asking City Council for $1.2M in taxpayer money to take down Berkman Plaza II

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry wants an an empty building that’s been sitting on prime riverfront property in downtown Jacksonville for 14 years to be taken down immediately.

Action News Jax has confirmed that Curry plans to ask the Jacksonville City Council to approve using $1.2 million in taxpayer money to take down the Berkman Plaza II.

According to a 28-page document, the money would come from the general fund.

It comes after the demolition company said the developer of the building stopped paying them.

In city documents, the Berkman II is described as “unstable and poses a threat to the life, safety and welfare of surrounding property and citizens.”

Earlier this month, Action News Jax’s Ben Becker obtained a memo from the ownership group, citing latest scheduled implosion date of January 8 was “too optimistic” because of “complexity” of the job and “financial risks” as ownership group seeks to expand insurance coverage.

Construction of the Berkman II stopped in 2007 after worker Willie Edwards was killed in a partial collapse.

The City Council is expected to hold an emergency vote on the move on Tuesday night.

©2022 Cox Media Group

