ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounced off the weekly lows reclaiming the 200-DMA around 78.20

By Christian Borjon Valencia
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NZD/JPY climbs from weekly lows around 77.80s as market mood improves. NZD/JPY Technical Outlook: The pair is upward biased, but downside risks remain as the 200-DMA is near to the current spot price. The NZD/JPY jumps from weekly lows on Tuesday as the New York session finishes. At...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Ethereum price maintains bullish momentum as ETH eyes retest of $3,700

Ethereum price has bounced off the $2,927 to $3,151 daily demand zone showing bullish interest. A further uptrend is possible for ETH as it eyes retest of the 2-day supply zone, extending from $3,675 to $3,862. A breakdown of the $2,927 barrier will indicate a shift in trend favoring the...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FXStreet.com

EUR/GPB Price Analysis: Steady around 0.8340

The shared currency edges lower during the New York session by 0.14%. EUR/GBP Technical Outlook: Downward biased, but a break under the 0.8300 figure, would push the pair towards lower prices. The EUR/GBP slide for the second time of the week, though, remains trapped in the 0.8320-65 range for the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/USD

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3726; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3695 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3840. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3625. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3535.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dma#Jpy#Nzd#Nzd Jpy Price Analysis#Nzd Jpy Technical Outlook#Asian#The Nikkei 225#The Australian Asx S P#Japanese#The Nzd Jpy Daily
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Trades sideways

The GBP/USD currency exchange rate has been trading between the 1.3700 and 1.3750 levels since the US CPI surge. Most recently, on Friday the rate was approached by the 50-hour simple moving average. Meanwhile, the pair almost in all cases ignored the support of the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.3709.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY analysis: Decline reaches below

The decline of the USD against the Japanese Yen has reached below the 114.00 mark and the support zone at 113.87/113.96. Moreover, during the middle of Friday's trading, the rate retraced back up and confirmed the zone as resistance. If the currency exchange rate surges above the resistance zone at...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY tumbles to three-week lows near 113.50

Japanese yen benefits amid weak US data and risk aversion. DXY erases losses and turns positive during the American session. USD/JPY has the biggest weekly loss in a year. The USD/JPY extended weekly losses and tumbled to 113.47, reaching the lowest level since December 20. It then rebounded, rising toward 113.80. The dollar is having the worst weekly performance versus the yen in a years.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EUR/USD is still consolidating around 1.1458. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1.1507; if to the downside – start a new correction towards 1.1385 and then form one more ascending structure to reach the above-mentioned target.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Gold and EUR/USD trade higher: Elliott Wave analysis

The USD remains bearish after US CPI figures this week that came out around expectations, while PPI yesterday increased by 0.2%, less than expected. The dollar is down even after some weakness on stocks yesterday during the US session. So EURUSD is higher, but one of the reasons can be...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Yen continues to firm as AUD/JPY falls to a new low for the week

The weak US retail sales number has added to the negative tone in markets. The main beneficiary is the yen, which is at session highs across the board. With the latest move, AUD/JPY is now down 1.2% -- or 99 pips -- and has cut through Monday's low to the worst level since December 21.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD stabilises above 1.1400 as market’s enter their typical pre-weekend lull, bears eye key 1.1380 support

EUR/USD has stabilised just above 1.1400, having dropped back from earlier session highs in the 1.1480s. Technicians will be eyeing a key level of support in the 1.1380 area. EUR/USD selling has continued into the US trading session, though the bearish intra-day momentum has for the moment eased with the pair finding support above the psychologically important 1.1400 figure. At current levels around the 1.1410 mark, the pair is trading lower by about 0.4% and is over 0.6% lower versus its Asia Pacific session highs in the 1.1480s. Technicians will be eyeing support in the 1.1380 area in the form of the late-November/December highs. Some EUR/USD bulls will be hoping that, after this week’s bullish breakout from the late-November/December ascending triangle, a retest of this key area of support might prove an excellent entry point to reload on longs and to target a move towards 1.1500.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD analysis: Retraces to support levels

The AUD/USD currency exchange rate's surge eventually bounced off the 0.7315 level. The event was followed by a decline. On Friday morning, the decline of the pair found support in the technical levels at 0.7264/0.7280. In that zone, the weekly R1 simple pivot point, the 50-hour simple moving average and a high and low level range was located.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD bulls unable to break above the 200-DMA and defend the 1.3700 figure

The British pound falls for the first time in the week, retreats from weekly highs. Worse than expected, US economic data failed to boost the GBP. Robust UK’s economic data failed to underpin the GBP. GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Failure at the 200-DMA opens the door for a fall towards...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy