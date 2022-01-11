ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NZD/USD: Bulls attack 100/200 SMA confluence on softer USD, focus on China, US inflation

By Anil Panchal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNZD/USD grinds higher around weekly top as the key day begins. Powell’s Testimony weighed down the USD due to cautious comments over supply crunch, balance sheet normalization. US Treasury yields drops for the second day, equities rose despite World Bank cut global growth forecasts for 2022. Inflation figures...

AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
Jerome Powell
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Dollar's drop signals shaky US economy

Inflation is roaring, and King Dollar is snoring even as interest rates rise. The dollar, which has dropped for three straight sessions, has been giving up gains seen after the Federal Reserve has signaled strong interest rate hikes in the coming months. The dollar has dropped to the lowest level against the Euro since November.
BUSINESS
#Us Inflation#Treasury Department#Us Dollar#Nzd Usd#Sma#Us Treasury#Fed Chair#The World Bank#Fed Boss#Omicron#Dxy#North American#Ibd
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy. A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) that its profitability may fall...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls move in on further US dollar weakness

Gold is under pressure as the greenback attempts to correct ahead of Retail Sales. XAU/USD bears eye a run to $1,800 if $1,810 breaks. Update: Gold, (XAU/USD) is on the verge of a break higher as it moves in on the daily highs and back above Thursday's close. The yellow metal is up some 0.18% at the time of writing as the US dollar moves lower on the session by some 0.17%.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD testing bullish commitments at 200-DMA ahead of US Retail Sales

USD/CAD stalls rebound from two-month lows of 1.2453 amid DXY weakness. The retreat in WTI prices fails to deter CAD bulls ahead of key US Retail Sales. The pair clings onto the 200-DMA, bears await acceptance below that support. USD/CAD is battling 1.2500, unable to sustain the recovery rally from...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Chinese data likely to set the tone next week

Market’s sentiment, through Wall Street, leads the way for AUD/USD. Upbeat Australian macroeconomic data a result of the economic reopenings. AUD/USD remains at an inflexion point without a clear directional bias. The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7313, a fresh two-month high, but trimmed part of its weekly gains to settle...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Weekly focus: The Fed preparing to hike

Financial markets saw a shake-out early this week on the back of the more hawkish Fed, now signalling a rate hike already in March when tapering of asset purchases is done. US 10-year bond yields continued to rise to 1.8% and stock markets took a dive. Money markets now price close to 100% probability of four hikes from the Fed this year, which seems fair. However, calm was restored in the middle of the week after Fed governor Jerome Powell argued that the Fed would be able to tame inflation and that it could happen without too much damage to the economy. But yesterday stocks took a dive again in response to hawkish comments from more Fed members.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: Bulls to take action with a break above $1,830

Gold rose this week as 10-year US T-bond yield retreated from two-year highs. Key resistance for XAU/USD seems to have formed at $1,830. US economic docket will not be offering any high-impact data releases next week. Gold started the new week on a firm footing and staged a recovery toward...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

US banks slide on earnings, oil prices help to support the FTSE100

It’s been another choppy week for European equity markets with weakness in US equity markets bleeding into a negative end to the week, as speculation about the pace of US rate rises keeps investors on edge. Talk from various Fed policymakers that up to 5 rate rises might be needed before the end of the year is creating extra volatility and some anxiety, particularly where the Nasdaq is concerned.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Inflation may not be as transitory as earlier thought

US equities suffered a violent sell-off yesterday. Investors especially targeted the Nasdaq (-2.51%). The tech-heavy stock index is sensitive to (expectations of) higher rates. This is probably what drove Thursday’s move. In her Fed chair nomination appearance before the Senate, Brainard held a particular focus on inflation and became the latest governor to advocate a March rate hike. Being one of the biggest monetary doves within the committee, that marks a big shift. She said inflation is expected closer to 2.5% end this year but admitted these projections should be taken with caution. Fed’s Waller later said three rate hikes is still a good baseline for this year though added that if inflation stays high it could be four or even five. He currently doesn’t favor a 50 bps hike in March but the word is officially out. Waller said shrinking the balance sheet could start by summer. US bond yields stuck to their ST downward momentum, perhaps helped by further easing PPI figures suggesting supply-side inflationary pressures may have peaked. The curve flattened with changes ranging between -2.6 and -4.5 bps. German yields eased 1.2 bps (2y) to 4.7 bps (30y). ECB VP de Guindos warned inflation may not be as transitory as earlier thought. His comments were largely ignored though. EUR/USD closed a tad higher, just south of 1.146 resistance, mainly on continued yet marginal dollar weakness. DXY held below 95. The Japanese yen and Swiss France outperformed. Sterling eased but EUR/GBP remains trapped near recent 2-year lows (0.835/6).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EUR/USD is still consolidating around 1.1458. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1.1507; if to the downside – start a new correction towards 1.1385 and then form one more ascending structure to reach the above-mentioned target.
MARKETS

