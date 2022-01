In a year of transition for Mississippi State women’s basketball and unknowns, each day has brought a new challenge for Doug Novak and his team. The coach took over the team just a couple of weeks before the season after Nikki McCray-Penson stepped down as a head coach and he knew almost nothing about the roster. On top of that, the star center Jessika Carter has been absent from the team all season dealing with legal matters and he’s had to mesh together an almost entirely new roster with transfers coming in and out of the program.

SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO