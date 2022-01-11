ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Judge Fired By New York Giants

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ne1RT_0dj28fD800

BOSTON (CBS) — Joe Judge survived “Black Monday” in the NFL. But he didn’t last much longer.

The now-former Giants head coach was fired by the team on Tuesday evening, after his team finished 4-13 this season.

A former assistant under Bill Belichick in New England and Nick Saban at Alabama, Judge got the Giants’ job despite never before being a head coach and without having run an offense or a defense at any level.

But Judge impressed Giants ownership and the media, “winning” his introductory press conference and introducing a new era of Giants football. That vision — from the team and the coach — did not go as hoped .

The Giants went 6-10 in 2020, starting the season 0-5 and finishing the year with losses in three of the last four weeks.

This year, with Saquon Barkley back from injury and Daniel Jones looking to rebound from a horrible sophomore season, teh team started out 0-3 and sat at 1-5 by mid-October. The year ended with six straight losses, with New York’s offense averaging 9.9 points per game over the final nine weeks. The offensive misery came to a head when the Giants ran two consecutive QB sneaks when backed up deep in their own end of the field during their Week 18 loss to Washington.

Judge insisted in recent weeks that his organization was not a clown show, taking indirect swipes at the Washington Football Team and direct shots at his predecessor, Pat Shurmur. He also stated definitively that his players were all in on his system and that players who left the Giants after the 2020 season have called him to say they wished they stayed with New York.

After taking a couple of days to digest everything from Judge, though, Giants ownership decided to move on.

“Steve [Tisch] and I both believe it is in the best interest of our franchise to move in another direction,” team president John Mara said in the team’s official statement on Tuesday. “We met with Joe yesterday afternoon to discuss the state of the team. I met again with Joe this afternoon, and it was during that conversation I informed Joe of our decision. We appreciate Joe’s efforts on behalf of the organization. I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season. Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision.”

The Giants also announced the retirement of general manager Dave Gettleman on Monday, thus bringing about an entire shift for the franchise heading into the 2022 season.

Along with Brian Flores in Miami, Judge is the second former Belichick assistant to get fired from an NFL head coaching job this year.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys keep New York Giants from interviewing ideal GM candidate

Will McClay is viewed by many inside the NFL as a rising star, would be a home run hire as the New York Giants general manager, but the Cowboys won’t give them a chance. New York Giants owner John Mara said Wednesday that he is heartened by and optimistic about the fact that so many executives have reached out with interest in the organization’s general manager vacancy, but a division rival has seemingly blocked a top-tier candidate from even interviewing.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Joe Namath Reacts To Death Of New York Jets Legend

New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week. Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath. On Wednesday, Namath shared...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy