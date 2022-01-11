ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells Fargo to scrap bounced check, overdraft protection fees by March 30

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday that it will stop charging customers fees for bouncing checks and will waive fees for customers using its overdraft protection services by March 30, as it becomes the latest bank to announce changes to overdraft policies amid growing regulatory scrutiny.

Wells Fargo will also give customers who overdraw their accounts 24 hours to bring the balance above $0 before charging them a $35 fee, and it will begin giving customers who receive direct deposits access to those funds up to two days in advance.

Seekingalpha.com

Wells Fargo: Doing Well

Wells Fargo beat analyst estimates in Q4'21 confirming the ongoing turnaround in the business. While the other bank stocks are plunging on Q4'21 earnings reports, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has soared to new multi-year highs. The large bank remains a turnaround story with confirmation of improving trends as important as the business climate for banks. My investment thesis remains Bullish on Wells Fargo at yearly highs.
American Banker

Wells Fargo expects broad loan growth in 2022

Wells Fargo executives are optimistic that loan growth will accelerate in 2022 after the bank recorded a small pickup in borrowing at the end of last year. The $1.9 trillion-asset bank is enjoying momentum across several lending sectors, Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said Friday, and it expects loan growth in the low-to-mid single digits this year as consumers and businesses again start to tap the bank for credit.
Advocate Andy

Wells Fargo Joins Banks Eliminating NSF Fees

Wells Fargo announced this week that it is eliminating non-sufficient funds fees and taking steps to reduce overdraft charges. The move comes as other major banks — including Bank of America and Capital One — take steps to reduce or eliminate overdraft charges.
MarketWatch

Bank of America and Wells Fargo make big changes to overdraft fees and here’s why borrowers may never be ready to resume student loan payments

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. There’s one ‘surprising similarity’ between those who pay bank overdraft fees and those who avoid them. Bank of America plans to end its $35 ‘non-sufficient funds’ fees next month, and will drop overdraft fees to $10 from $35. Read More ‘This is a brilliant move’: Bank of America and Wells Fargo make big changes to overdraft fees — experts explain why.
foodcontessa.com

Bank of America Has Eliminated Overdraft Fees and the Penalty for Bounced Checks | Latest Update!

Bank of America has made a number of customers happy by announcing that it will no longer charge fees for overdrafts and failed cheques. Overdraft costs were normally between $10 and $35, but starting in May 2022, they will be eliminated. According to NBC News, this action was taken because many customers were overspending on their accounts and plans.
fox13news.com

Big banks changing, eliminating overdraft fees

Overdraft fees may soon be a thing of the past. Bank of America announced Tuesday they're doing away with non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees and reducing overdraft fees from $35 to $10.
Antelope Valley Press

Bank of America slashes overdraft fees

NEW YORK — Bank of America slashed the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks. It’s the latest move by the nation’s biggest banks to roll back the overdraft fees they long...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Another bank ends bounced check fees

Fees for bounced checks or lacking enough money in your account are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Wells Fargo announced changes to its overdraft policy Tuesday, saying that it will give customers earlier access to direct deposits, a 24-hour grace period before incurring any overdraft fees and the elimination of non-sufficient funds fees by the end of the first quarter.
Benzinga

Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) traded today at $57.18, eclipsing its 12-month high. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 8.1 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 26.5 million shares.
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo to Help Millions of Consumer Customers Avoid Overdraft Fees and Meet Short-Term Cash Needs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022-- Wells Fargo today announced new efforts to limit overdraft-related fees and give customers more flexible options to meet their personal financial needs. These offerings, which include earlier access to direct deposits, a 24-hour grace period before incurring any overdraft fees, the elimination of several fees, and a new, short-term loan, build on actions the company has taken over the past several years to improve customer experience.
Benzinga

Zscaler Offers 'Better Protection,' Wells Fargo Says In Bullish Take On Cybersecurity Stock

Shares of cloud-based cybersecurity company Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) offer strong upside potential, according to a Wells Fargo Securities analyst. The Zscaler Analyst: Andrew Nowinski initiated coverage of Zscaler shares with an Overweight rating and $400 price target, suggesting about 53% upside from current levels. The Zscaler Takeaways: The volume and...
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on Jan. 14, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its fourth quarter 2021 earnings results on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern time. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov.
pymnts

More Banks Ditching Lucrative Overdraft Fees

Despite bringing in an estimated $15.47 billion in 2019, more banks in the U.S. are ditching or modifying overdraft fees in a move to better compete with zero-fee FinTechs, placate politicians and make customers happy, according to the most recent data from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Capital One...
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

