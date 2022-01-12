Joey King Romance ‘The In Between’ Sets Paramount Plus Premiere — Film News in Brief

Supernatural love story “The In Between,” starring Joey King , will premiere on Paramount Plus on Feb. 11, the streaming service announced.

King plays a teenage girl who has lived in foster homes for much of her childhood, and encounters a romantic senior from a neighboring town (Kyle Allen). After he dies in a car accident, she begins to think he is contacting her from the afterworld. Kim Dickens, John Ortiz and Celeste O’Connor co-star. The film will be available on Netflix internationally. Watch the trailer below.

‘Betty White: A Celebration’ Marked Actor’s Final On-Camera Appearance

Betty White ’s final on-camera appearance, recorded just ten days before her death, was at “Betty White: A Celebration.” White taped her appearance at the event put together by Fathom.

Due to public demand for “Betty White: A Celebration,” Fathom Events has expanded showings to over 1500 locations nationwide so that more people can participate in the one-day-only film.

The event is a celebration of White’s life and career , honoring what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

Producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein were given exclusive access by White to craft “100 Years Young,” which takes a look at the beloved star’s behind-the-scenes life, her relationship with her office staff and her efforts as an animal advocate. It includes guests such as Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Boettcher said, “We didn’t want her birthday to pass without bringing together all the people that love her, from her co-stars and friends to her many millions of fans of all ages, to celebrate what made Betty a national treasure.”

Mammoth Film Festival Announces 2022 Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

The fourth annual Mammoth Film Festival , taking place in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. from Feb. 3 to 6, has announced its 2022 slate, including the North American premiere of Luke Hemsworth’s “Bosch & Rockit” and the world premiere of “Who Are You People,” starring Ema Horvath, Yeardley Smith, Alyssa Milano and Devon Sawa.

The festival will feature directorial debuts from Nina Dobrev (“The One”) and Jenna Ushkowitz (“The Dinner Party”), as well as shorts like “Boys,” directed by Luke Benward and produced by Ariel Winter and Sterling Beaumon, and “Serpentine,” directed by Eva Dolezalova and starring Barbara Palvin.

Mammoth Film Festival also has an episodic television block, showcasing “Hudson Falls,” starring Richard Kind, Chike Onkonkwo and Jessica Hecht, Jason Neubauer’s “Affect Change” and Brandon C. Thomas’ “One Michelin Star.”

This year, the festival, co-founded by Tanner Beard and Tomik Mansoori, will also debut a music video category judged by Andrew Sandler (“Downfalls High”).

Other films across the features, documentaries, episodics and shorts categories will be announced in the weeks to come.