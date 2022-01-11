ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nerstrand, MN

In Nerstrand, Norwegian traditions continue

By By PAMELA THOMPSON
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 5 days ago

Before hearty outdoorsy and history enthusiasts could attend Saturday’s event outside Nerstrand at the historic Norwegian churches, Valley Grove Preservation Society Chair Gary Wagenbach had to chose a day when the January temperatures might rise somewhere above the brutally cold single digits.

“I have a weather app on my phone that helped me make a decision that Saturday was our best bet,” said Wagenbach.

The temperature which hovered somewhere around the freezing point on Saturday didn’t deter the 50 or so people who stopped by the Bonfire & Donut Hole Roast. A group of fat tire bikers braved the brutally cold temperatures and icy roads peddled to attend the unique afternoon vent.

Margit Carson Johnson, a relatively new board member of the preservation society, said the COVID-19 pandemic had prevented the annual Christmas Eve candlelight service for two years.

The board, tasked with maintaining interest in and raising money for continuing preservation efforts said that roasting fried doughnut holes seemed like “a less messy option” than toasting marshmallows, melting chocolate bars and making smores outside in frigid weather.

Johnson said she was impressed by the number of people who attended the outdoor event, especially when she saw four generations of the Moakestad family, led by 94-year old matriarch Bobbie.

Dressed in their warmest winter gear, thick boots, wool socks, heated gloves and colorful scarves, attendees of all ages roasted the doughnut holes over fires blazing out of three modern-looking aluminum smokeless fire pits.

Quite a high-tech approach to celebrating the history surrounding them built by hardworking Norwegian immigrant farm families 160 years ago.

The two churches that sit atop the hill are both on the National Register of Historic Places. The 1862 stone church and the 1894 wood church adjoin the church cemetery surrounded by 50 acres of prairie and an oak savanna restoration project.

The cemetery adjoining the churches features a few hundred gravestones inscribed in both English and Norwegian, honoring early Norwegian settlers and their descendants. dating to the late 1850s.

Wagenbach, a retired science professor at Carleton College who has been president of the society for about 15 years, said that the true beauty of the site lies in the intentional landscaping of grasslands mixed with oak trees.

“The mixed oak savannah represents the history of vegetation embedded in the soil,” Wagenbach said. “The native prairie restoration with the oak trees is the conceptual frame of what the European settlers would have seen in the 1850s.”

With a blanket of snow covering the grasslands and the historic oak trees sheeted in ice, most bonfire attendees were more focused the social aspect of the outdoor gathering, rather than its backstory.

Johnson said the next event to be held at the thoughtfully preserved site would be May 15. Plans are underway to showcase the handmade works of a local tapestry weaver.

“Wouldn’t you know there were two burials out here today too,” said Johnson.

Faribault Daily News

