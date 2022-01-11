ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sean McVay explains conservative 4th-quarter calls after 49ers' late punt

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8AAj_0dj2187300

Sean McVay has put a ton of trust in Matthew Stafford this season. As a team, the Los Angeles Rams did, too, by acquiring him in a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions.

But with a chance to put Sunday’s game away, McVay took the ball out of his quarterback’s hands. After the 49ers punted back to the Rams with 1:57 left on the clock and Los Angeles leading 24-17, the Rams only needed to pick up a first down to clinch the victory.

McVay called a run play on first down that gained 2 yards. Then he went back to the ground with Sony Michel, picking up another yard. That put the Rams in third-and-7 with 1:40 left and the 49ers having just one timeout in their pocket.

A first down would’ve ended the game, but McVay elected to run the ball again – despite the fact that the 49ers had shut down Michel all afternoon. It resulted in a 2-yard gain and a punt by the Rams, giving the 49ers one last chance to win.

After San Francisco’s punt with about two minutes to play, the Rams had a 99.6% chance to win. Yet, they blew the 24-17 lead and lost in overtime.

On Monday, McVay was asked about his conservative play calls in that situation. He didn’t express any regret for the calls, but he did admit that Stafford’s toe injury was a factor, as was the belief that Michel could pick up the first down.

“A lot of things went into that. The previous sequence did definitely dictate and determine a little bit more of a conservative approach, but also Stafford’s toe injury did as well,” McVay said. “There were some different things that maybe you would activate as far as moving the spot, changing the launch point that he had hurt his toe at that point in the game and was a little bit hobbled. Now, he ended up finishing and doing a good job, but whatever I say, yes, the thought process. I still felt like there was a chance we could convert running the football. We’ve been in some of those four-minute type of situations, had a couple different runs with some heavier personnel groupings – one of which on the second down, I thought we had a chance to maybe come out cleaner. They did a good job defending it, but it was the totality of it all.”

McVay did say that maybe in hindsight he would’ve been a little more aggressive, but the goal was to move the ball on the ground and force the 49ers to burn their three timeouts.

“If you said in hindsight, maybe be a little bit more aggressive,” he said. “It didn’t work out for us. I’m always going to try to learn, but I don’t want to be – I think the thought process and the moment was sound, but it didn’t work out for us. But you do want to close games out. I had every intention of trying to convert a first down running the football and also having them utilize their timeouts. It wasn’t like we were just taking a knee. You felt like those runs would have a chance. They had stopped us pretty good on the run. There was a couple things that maybe I would’ve done where you’re still underneath the center that give you some run-pass option, but if it’s not there, then you’ve got the opportunity to still keep the clock running or force them to use that third time out. So, all those layers were in effect right there. And that was kind of the thought process in the moment there. It didn’t work out for us, and I want to be better, and I want to learn from those as well.”

Stafford has made some mistakes and turned the ball over carelessly, but in a situation like that one, McVay should’ve trusted his quarterback to make a play. Stafford has enough experience to know that if there wasn’t a play to be made, the best decision would be to go down and force the 49ers to burn a timeout.

It wouldn’t have been overly risky to have Cooper Kupp run a quick out or get Odell Beckham Jr. coming across the middle on a slant. Any high-percentage throw would’ve had a better chance to move the sticks than three straight runs after Michel was averaging about 2 yards per carry Sunday.

On the contrary, McVay frustrated a lot of fans when he called a pass play out of an empty set on third-and-1 before halftime, resulting in a sack. There was no threat of a run, which allowed Nick Bosa to rush off the edge without the possibility of a handoff.

McVay doesn’t regret that call either, saying he would make the same decision in that spot if given the chance to do it over.

“Yep. I felt we were kind of playing it conservative where I’d run it the previous two snaps kind of moving the clock down,” he said. “We got a look that we wanted on third down and one, and ultimately, we ended up getting sacked right there. But I felt good about what we had a chance to get done right there. They ended up executing better than we did right there.”

There were obviously some questionable calls made by McVay, which you could argue were the difference in the game. But his players didn’t execute, which was a bigger factor in the loss than his calls were.

Comments / 3

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Matthew Stafford takes funny shot at Aaron Rodgers

The Los Angeles Rams aren’t facing the Green Bay Packers this week, but quarterback Matthew Stafford is still ratcheting up a friendly rivalry with his Packers counterpart. Stafford is dealing with a toe injury ahead of Monday’s Wild Card game against Arizona, and the issue limited his mobility somewhat in the team’s Week 18 game. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Stafford gave a quick update on his toe, and took a shot at Aaron Rodgers in the process.
NFL
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NFL Playoffs kick off with three days of super wild card action, including Monday Night showdown

Get ready for a three-day weekend unlike any other. Super Wild Card Weekend begins with two games Saturday, continues with a tripleheader on Sunday, and finishes with the debut of a Monday night Wild Card game. The 2021 postseason kicks off Saturday on the heels of the most exciting regular season in NFL history. NFL […] The post NFL Playoffs kick off with three days of super wild card action, including Monday Night showdown appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Detroit Lions
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford’s Wife’s Honest Admission

This past Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams fell short to the San Francisco 49ers in their regular-season finale. Although it was technically a home game for the Rams, the 49ers had way more fans present at SoFi Stadium. During a recent podcast appearance, Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, commented on...
NFL
ESPN

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp, Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams among unanimous choices for AP NFL All-Pro Team

NEW YORK -- Five players, including dynamic pass-catchers Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, are unanimous choices for the Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team. Joining the Los Angeles Rams' Kupp and the Green Bay Packers' Adams in receiving votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league are Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Eric Weddle brings his curse to the Rams matchup vs. the Cardinals

In need of some help in the secondary, the Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran safety Eric Weddle as they head into the playoffs against the Arizona Cardinals. Remember when Eric Weddle played against the Arizona Cardinals for a season? If you said no, you’re probably not alone on that one. Weddle last played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, appearing in all 16 games. He didn’t have an interception that year though as he was mostly just a tackling safety.
NFL
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley disagrees with Sean McVay saying Matthew Stafford has an "established" resume I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Matthew Stafford is looking for his first playoff win when the Los Angeles Rams try to defeat the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Stafford was the Rams' biggest offseason move but is 0-3 in the playoffs. However, Sean McVay still has his quarterback's back, saying quote: 'I think that he's got an established resume. I think that's something you want to be able to do. He was instrumental in leading us to our first division title that we've had since 2018 and that's a big deal, but now it's the next step...' Marcellus Wiley breaks down why he believes Stafford's resume is not established.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wild-card playoff preview: What the Rams must do to beat the Cardinals

This season, both the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals started their seasons with 7-1 records, and both teams fell a bit from there. The Rams finished 12-5, the Cardinals finished 11-6, and when these two teams faced off in Week 14, it wasn’t just for NFC West bragging rights, or for the Rams’ potential revenge after losing 37-20 to Arizona in Week 4 — it was about potential postseason relevance.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy