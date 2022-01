Cookies have an excellent reputation, at least those who come out hot right from the oven. Internet cookies do not enjoy the same privilege. These are text files that get placed on your computer for identification and other purposes. Tracking is one of the most hated activities that cookies enable, as nobody likes to have their data extracted or even sold to unknown entities. Starting with January 1st, 2020, a law went into effect forcing all websites to display cookie consent pop-ups, letting their users know their policies.

