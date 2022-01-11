ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla, GM Hype Autonomous Cars, But Offer Automated Features (For Now)

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince car bigwigs promised the arrival of autonomous cars in 2017, I check each year to see if they are already here. Tesla and General Motors (GM) recently grabbed the headlines for their self-driving options, but both manufacturers still insist that a human driver must remain alert and supervise the system...

MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
Carscoops

Rolls Royce Spectre EV Spied, Tricked-Out Land Cruiser, And Crashed FXX K Evo: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. After being appointed CEO of VinFast in July, Micheal Lohscheller announced that he will be leaving the company due to “personal reasons”. The executive has had a substantial amount of experience in the industry, being the former vice president of the VW Group of America and then CEO of Opel before accepting the reigns at VinFast. Lohschellar will be replaced by VinFast’s current Vice-Chair Le Thi Thu Thuy, who will be in charge of the company’s introduction of A, B, and C segment vehicles scheduled for next month.
CARS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Cramer’s Mad Money Recap 1/12: Tesla, Ford, GM

Comparisons can sometimes be odious, especially when they keep you from buying great stocks, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. There are plenty of pundits that will tell you stock picking is a fools game, but nothing could be further from the truth. When the market cap of...
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

GM Lays Out Its Entire Electric and Autonomous Future

GM CEO Mary Barra laid out the company’s electric and autonomous future in a virtual address timed with CES. The Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup is just the first of a continuous flood of EVs on their way to a showroom near you. Autonomous vehicles are coming, too, later. And...
CARS
The Independent

Tesla starts selling things for Dogecoin

Tesla is now selling merchandise in exchange for dogecoin.Chief executive Elon Musk announced that the company would start taking the cryptocurrency – which began as a joke, but has since received public support from a number of advocates – in exchange for a variety of items.“Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin,” Mr Musk tweeted.That includes a belt buckle themed around its Texas plant, and a whistle. In the UK, customers can buy a mug that reads “S3XY”, a reference to the four single-letter names of each of its vehicles.The excitement around the announcement meant that the value of dogecoin shot up 16 per...
BUSINESS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Tesla’s Cybertruck May Not Actually Happen

Tesla's TSLA Cybertruck has always seemed like a bit of a goof and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has never been above playing with people. The company has a website for Cybertruck where people can reserve one of the vehicles for a refundable $100 deposit -- essentially no commitment for a vehicle that won't be cheap, according to pricing data from Kelly Blue Book.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla catches flak for opening a store in Xinjiang, which already has Ford and GM showrooms and a VW car plant

Tesla’s new showroom in China’s highly-controversial Xinjiang region has attracted a lot of criticism from American rights and trade groups, with some noting that the presence of the store suggests that the EV maker and its CEO, Elon Musk, are “supporting genocide.” The Xinjiang region is controversial due to the country’s treatment of the ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in the area, which some have dubbed is akin to genocide.
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

Volvo Will Offer Autonomous Ride Pilot System

Volvo will roll out autonomous Ride Pilot system in upcoming vehicles, with the first due later this year, offering hands-off and eyes-off driving capability on highways. The automaker has developed this system, expected to be SAE Level 3, along with Zenseact and Luminar, and will feature eight cameras, five radars, 16 ultrasonic sensors, and an Iris LiDAR sensor.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Vietnam Ready To Beat Tesla To The Autonomous Punch

Vietnamese EV maker, VinFast, is quickly making a name for itself across the globe, and now it's teaming up with ZF to create autonomous driving systems. The company first surfaced three years ago with an SUV based on the old X5 and has remained in the news since then, with plans to launch in the USA soon including three new vehicles that were just unveiled. That's more than can be said of 90% of the electric upstarts we've come across since launching this website.
BUSINESS

