Report: Andre Fialho steps in to face Michel Pereira, shifted to UFC 270

By Farah Hannoun
 4 days ago
(Editor’s note: Story has been updated to reflect reported shift from UFC on ESPN 32 to UFC 270.)

Andre Fialho has signed with the UFC and will get a big opportunity.

Muslim Salikhov has been forced out of UFC on ESPN 32, and Fialho (14-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC) will step in on short notice to face Michel Pereira (26-11-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC). The new booking originally was set to proceed Saturday but instead will shift to UFC 270 on Jan. 22 because of COVID-19 protocols, according to a report from MMA Fighting.

UFC broadcast partner ESPN was first to report the news of Fialho replacing Salikhov.

Fialho’s management announced his signing to the UFC on social media. Pereira later confirmed the fight on his Instagram before it was reportedly shifted to UFC 270.

Fialho, a PFL, Bellator and UAE Warriors veteran, has won his past four in a row. The 27-year-old Sanford MMA fighter is coming off a first-round TKO of ex-UFC fighter Stefan Sekulic at UAE Warriors 24 in October.

After back-to-back setbacks to Tristan Connelly and Diego Sanchez, entertaining Brazilian Pereira has scored three straight wins over Zelim Imadaev, Khaos Williams, and most recently Niko Price at UFC 264 in July.

With the change, the UFC 270 lineup now includes:

  • Champ Francis Ngannou vs. interim champ Ciryl Gane – to unify heavyweight title
  • Champ Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – for flyweight title
  • Movsar Evloev vs. Ilia Topuria
  • Greg Hardy vs. Aleksei Oleinik
  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Cody Stamann
  • Andre Fialho vs. Michel Pereira
  • Wellington Turman vs. Rodolfo Vieira
  • Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. opponent TBA
  • Poliana Botelho vs. Ji Yeon Kim
  • Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry
  • Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales
  • Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez
  • Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

