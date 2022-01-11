ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins request interviews with Cardinals DC Vance Joseph and Cowboys OC Kellen Clemens

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Since the Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores on Monday, they’ve requested interviews with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Tuesday evening, the team put in two more requests, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, as they’ve inquired about Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Moore transitioned from quarterback to quarterbacks coach in Dallas in 2018. Since then, he was promoted to offensive coordinator and has survived a regime change with Mike McCarthy replacing Jason Garrett as head coach.

With a healthy Dak Prescott this season, Moore’s offense put up the most points per game (31.2) and yards per game (407) this season. Those numbers are impressive, but one would have to wonder if he could replicate that success without the stars around him.

It is interesting that Moore was a lefty quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa. That probably doesn’t mean anything, but it’s just something to remember.

Joseph, on the other hand, has head coaching experience, as he was Denver’s head coach from 2017-2018. During his tenure, the Broncos finished 12-21 and failed to make the playoffs.

Those in Miami may actually remember that he was the Dolphins defensive coordinator before he made the jump to Denver. That season, Miami went 9-8, and their defense was slightly below-average in points allowed per game (24.1) and poor in total yards allowed (381.7).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

