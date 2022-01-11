ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Invicta FC 45 weigh-in results: Alesha Zappitella, Jessica Delboni hit marks for title rematch

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
 4 days ago
Official weigh-ins for Invicta FC 45 took place Tuesday, with atomweight champion Alesha Zappitella and Jessica Delboni both hitting their marks.

Zappitella weighed in at 104.8 pounds, while Delboni was 103.8, making their rematch official to headline Invicta FC 45 on Wednesday from the Police Athlete League in Kansas City, Kan. The event streams live on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel beginning at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Zappitella (8-2) and Delboni (11-3) first met last May at Invicta FC 44, with Zappitella winning a close split decision to retain her belt.

Overall, two fighters missed weight for Invicta FC 45, but those fights will proceed as planned.

Below are the complete Invicta FC 45 weigh-in results:

  • Champ Alesha Zappitella (104.8) vs. Jéssica Delboni (103.8) – for atomweight title
  • Ramona Pascual (150) vs. Shamir Peshewa (153.4)* – 150-pound catchweight
  • Monica Franco (135.4) vs. Hailey Cowan (135.4)
  • Helen Peralta (125.4) vs. Elise Pone (124.8)
  • Katie Saull (105.9) vs. Tamika Jones (105.3)
  • Maria Favela (138.4)** vs. Sarah Kleczka (135)

*Peshewa missed weight and was fined 25 percent of her fight purse

**Favela missed the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds and was fined 25 percent of her fight purse

