BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University received another $500,000 in grant money from the National Park Service to rehabilitate and restore the University’s Memorial Chapel roof and exterior walls. “We’re very excited to receive this grant from the National Park Service to preserve the University Memorial Chapel and conduct much-needed repairs,” said Kim McCalla, associate vice president for Facilities, Design and Construction Management at Morgan. “Their investment in this institution does not go unnoticed, and we cannot thank them enough for their support thus far. We look forward to working alongside them in this and future endeavors.” The funding comes from the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO