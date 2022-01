On Friday night, #2 Stanford women’s basketball picked up a tenacious 60-52 victory at #22 Colorado. Junior guard Haley Jones (11 points, 8 rebounds, & 5 assists), sophomore forward Cameron Brink (10 points, 7 rebounds, & 2 blocks), and junior forward Ashten Prechtel (10 points & 8 rebounds) led the way for the Cardinal while junior center Quay Miller was the top performer for Colorado, fouling out with 16 points. Stanford improves to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the Pac-12 while Colorado falls to 13-1 overall and 2-1 in the Pac-12.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO