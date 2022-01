Crumbl Cookies will be the newest addition to Duluth businesses as it is opening up near the mall area. What is Crumbl Cookies? It looks like it all started with two cousins and their love of the dessert. They opened their first store in Utah, back in 2017. Since then, they now have over 300 locations in 42 different states. You can find 7 locations in Wisconsin and Duluth will be the 8th city in Minnesota. The other Minnesotan cities are:

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO