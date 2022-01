Please refer to the Tufts COVID website (https://coronavirus.tufts.edu/) for additional guidance. I hope you are having a nice break and have been able to enjoy time with family and friends. I write today with an update on the COVID-19 situation and some protocol changes and reminders prior to the start of the semester on Monday. Our goal is to preserve safe in-person education for the entire community. It is important to start by highlighting that we are in a better place than in March 2020, with several powerful tools including accurate tests, incredibly powerful vaccines, and several therapies for COVID-19.

