Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) ruled out Tuesday for Raptors

After a four game winning streak, the Los Angeles Lakers ran into the hottest team in the NBA in the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, LeBron James and company have to start a new winning streak. On a bright note, players have been getting healthier for the Lakers providing the team with more consistency. Anthony Davis seems to be progressing well. Davis has been on the floor before games working with the coaches and being more active. Once Davis returns, the Lakers will be closer to having their full arsenal. However, they should still be active before the February 10th deadline and there is one name to look out for. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports the Lakers have shown interest in Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO