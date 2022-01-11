ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) ruled out Tuesday for Raptors

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out. Trent was a late scratch on Sunday and he will...

www.numberfire.com

lakersoutsiders.com

Report: Lakers have expressed interest in Gary Trent Jr.

After a four game winning streak, the Los Angeles Lakers ran into the hottest team in the NBA in the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, LeBron James and company have to start a new winning streak. On a bright note, players have been getting healthier for the Lakers providing the team with more consistency. Anthony Davis seems to be progressing well. Davis has been on the floor before games working with the coaches and being more active. Once Davis returns, the Lakers will be closer to having their full arsenal. However, they should still be active before the February 10th deadline and there is one name to look out for. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports the Lakers have shown interest in Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr.
NBA
Yardbarker

Raptors Rule Out Scottie Barnes & Khem Birch, Gary Trent Jr. Remains Questionable

The Toronto Raptors will be giving Scottie Barnes the night off. Barnes, who has been battling right knee tendinitis since returning from COVID-19 protocols, will rest Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The decision was made as a precautionary measure on the second night of a back-to-back as the Raptors rookie works his way back into form.
NBA
numberfire.com

Raptors starting Precious Achiuwa for inactive Khem Birch (nose) on Saturday

Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Achiuwa will make his 18th start this season after Khem Birch was ruled out with a nose injury suffered on Friday. In an uptempo spot against a Bucks' team playing with a 100.0 pace, our models project Achiuwa to score 24.0 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Yuta Watanabe starting for Raptors Saturday in place of inactive Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Watanabe has been coming off the bench lately, but that will change on Saturday. Scottie Barnes has been ruled out due to right knee injury management, so Watanabe will take his place in the lineup on the wing.
NBA
numberfire.com

Raptors' Scottie Barnes (injury management) out on Saturday, Yuta Watanabe to start

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (injury management) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Barnes has been downgraded to out and will not play against the Bucks on Saturday. Yuta Watanabe will start in his place against Milwaukee. Our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against the Bucks.
NBA
Yardbarker

Scottie Barnes Returns to Practice, Gary Trent Jr. Remains Sidelined

The Toronto Raptors got a bit of good news Thursday afternoon. After a one-game absence due to right knee soreness, Scottie Barnes was back at practice Thursday, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. Both he and Gary Trent Jr., who did not practice, travel with the team for the five-game road trip and are listed as questionable for Friday night's game against the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mykhailiuk#Numberfire#Fanduel
Cavaliers Nation

Rajon Rondo explains why he thinks he’ll be ‘a lot happier’ on Cavs than on Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo believes that he will be a lot happier in Cleveland after the team acquired him in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I still want to compete at a high level,” Rondo told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I’m still a competitive person. I was fine in L.A. But at the same time, for my mental sake, I do think I will be a lot happier because I do like to compete and be involved. And here I will get an opportunity. It’s all about perspective. I always look at things a couple of different ways. But for me, personally, I wasn’t going crazy on the bench over there, but I was itching to play and have more of an impact.
NBA
