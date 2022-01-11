ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Source: MLB Labor Talks To Resume After 42-Day Break

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players’ association are scheduled to meet Thursday in the first negotiations between the parties since labor talks broke off Dec. 1. The planning of...

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
LSU Grad living ‘American dream’ with MiLB manager role

Note: Rachel Balkovec received her Master’s Degree in Sports Administration from LSU in 2012. NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can’t help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It’s […]
MLB labor talks begin, first since lockout began

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association met today for the first time since players were locked out on December second. The subject? Core economics. How’d it go? ESPN’s Jeff Passan:. Considering this whole thing’s been brewing for a while, that even the most optimistic...
MLB lockout: League, players’ union expected to resume talks Thursday

MLB lockout: What it could mean for Spring Training in Arizona. After a 42-day break in collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations, talks are expected to resume between MLB and the players’ union on Thursday. According to the Associated Press, the league plans to make a new proposal to the...
Orioles Execs Discuss Decision To Push Back Left-Field Wall At Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Changes are now underway at Oriole Park at Camden Yards to make it less home run-friendly. As the stadium celebrates its 30th anniversary, team executives said it’s time to renovate and reinvest. “It’s 30 years old, but it is an absolute masterpiece–not just one of the best parks of baseball today, but one of the best parts in the history of Major League Baseball,” said Orioles general manager Mike Elias. The left-field wall is being pushed back as much as 30 feet and will grow five feet taller to create a playing field that’s fair for both pitchers and hitters. When...
