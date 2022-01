Eight miniature satellites designed and created by Israeli students were launched into orbit on Thursday on board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the NASA center in Florida. The satellites were built by junior high-schoolers of various backgrounds from across Israel as part of the “Tevel” (meaning “world” and “strong” in Hebrew) program, in collaboration with the Israel Space Agency and the Science and Technology Ministry.

