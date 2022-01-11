ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Simons seizing his opportunity with Lillard out for Blazers

By ANNE M. PETERSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMmGb_0dj1rM8o00
1 of 4

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — While Portland guard Damian Lillard remains sidelined with an abdominal injury, Anfernee Simons is seizing the opportunity to show he has the abilities to be an everyday starter in the NBA.

Simons’ emergence has given the Trail Blazers a spark in an otherwise bleak season. Just 16-24 and sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference, Portland is missing both Lillard and his backcourt partner CJ McCollum because of injuries.

“That’s my main goal really, just to show that I can be that guy,” Simons said. “So that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Simons had 23 points and a career-high 11 assists in Monday night’s 114-108 victory over the talent-laden Brooklyn Nets, who were missing James Harden but played Kyrie Irving for the second time this season.

The win capped a homestretch during which the Blazers went 3-2. Simons kicked off the homestand with a career-high 43 points in a 136-131 victory over Atlanta on Jan. 3.

Known by his nickname Ant, the 22-year-old Simons has averaged 27.8 points and 7.6 assists over those five games, scoring 20 or more points in four of them.

“I think he’s on his way,” Portland first-year coach Chauncey Billups said when asked if Simons has proven himself to be an NBA starter. “This stretch here without Dame is going to big for Ant. I know what I feel about him, but it’s not about me, it’s about proving himself to everybody else. He’s going to have to maintain that consistency.”

He started each of those games in the absence of Lillard, who has struggled this season with lower abdominal tendinopathy. Lillard, a six-time All-Star and the Blazers’ stalwart leader, has been bothered by the injury since the Tokyo Olympics.

Lillard isn’t accompanying the Blazers on their upcoming six-game road trip, which starts Wednesday night in Denver. Instead, he’ll be evaluated further — a troubling sign as the Blazers seek their ninth straight playoff berth.

McCollum has missed 15 games after suffering a collapsed lung and is now awaiting the birth of his first child. Portland is also without fellow starters Norman Powell because of COVID-19 protocols and Larry Nance Jr. because of right knee inflammation.

Simons is hardly alone among the league’s young players who have been garnering more minutes as coronavirus cases spike.

Miami’s Omer Yurtseven, 23, has had double-digit rebounds in his last 11 games and was the first NBA player this season to have four consecutive games with at least 16 rebounds, a streak he’ll try to extend Wednesday when the Heat visit Atlanta. He’s been getting more playing time while Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon are both hurt.

“I think everybody’s seeing it this year, probably more so than any other year ever in the NBA, is that young guys are getting opportunities and they’re taking big-time advantage of it,” Sacramento Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said. “You look at a kid like Simons, who everybody feels like is a good player. As to how good that is? Well, if you play on a team with the two backcourt players (the Blazers) have here, there’s just not a whole lot of time for you to play. So now that he’s got extended minutes, you can see what he can do.”

One of the pitfalls of taking over the starting job, and capably performing in it, is that defenses are now keying in on Simons.

“I’m learning every single game, playing through mistakes, trying to be aggressive in certain areas. I know a lot of teams are going to start throwing me a lot of attention,” Simons said. “Just being prepared for that and know how to counter it. I think I’m handling it pretty well.”

Simons is in his fourth season in the league. He was a first-round draft pick by the Blazers in 2018 out of the IMG Academy in Florida. When he moved into the backup point guard role ahead of last season, Lillard wholeheartedly endorsed him, saying: “I believe in Ant.”

“They just want me to play my game. Everybody’s saying shoot the ball, make plays, and everybody’s giving me the confidence to do that,” Simons said. “So it makes it much easier. I’m not going into the game worrying about the burden that’s on my shoulder, or the weight that’s on my shoulder.”

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Blazers get bad news on Damian Lillard’s health

It had already been raining for the Portland Trail Blazers, and now it is officially pouring. Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported on Wednesday that Blazers star Damian Lillard is planning to have surgery in the near future to address his lingering abdominal injury. Windhorst adds that the procedure is not expected to be season-ending but that the situation is still to be determined.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 players the Blazers must move at 2022 NBA trade deadline

Damian Lillard finally gave in to what his body had been telling him since the summer, undergoing a procedure on Thursday to address nagging abdominal tendinopathy. The Portland Trail Blazers announced that Lillard would be re-evaluated in six weeks, though his potential return to the floor this season depends largely on where the team sits in the Western Conference standings once he’s cleared to play.
NBA
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard (abdominal surgery) out for Trail Blazers 6-8 weeks

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is planning to have surgery in the near future for a lingering abdominal injury, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN. Lillard, who hasn't played since the end of December, will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. Anfernee Simons should continue to start and play an expanded role while Lillard is out. C.J. McCollum (lung) is also in line for a larger usage rate whenever he returns.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NBA Analysis Network

Source: Blazers Expected To Shop Norman Powell, Other Vets

The Portland Trail Blazers have the longest active playoff streak in the NBA at eight consecutive seasons, but things are looking bleak for this franchise right now. Currently 16-24 on the season, the Blazers are the 10-seed in the Western Conference and after upgrading their talent at the trade deadline a season ago, they could be in store to be one of the biggest “sellers” this time around.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Larry Nance Jr.
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Alvin Gentry
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Damian Lillard
Sportsnet.ca

Trail Blazers' Lillard undergoes successful abdominal surgery

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard underwent surgery Thursday morning to repair a core injury causing chronic abdominal pain, the team announced, and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Lillard reportedly “feels good,” according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The Blazers' star last played on Dec. 31...
NBA
newyorkcitynews.net

Damian Lillard prepares for surgery as Trail Blazers visit Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers knew they would be without star guard Damian Lillard during a six-game road trip, but now the situation is more severe. Lillard is slated to undergo abdominal surgery on Thursday, the same day the Trail Blazers open the long excursion against the Denver Nuggets. The31-year-old Lillard...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#Ap
NBA

PODCAST » The Simons Takeover And What's Next For Lillard On The Blazers Balcony

Greetings Trail Blazers fans the world over. Before heading out for a six-game, 12-day trip, Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl, fired up the mobile studio to record the 36th edition of The Blazers Balcony podcast, presented by SoleSavy, which you can listen/subscribe to below... On this edition we contemplate...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Blazers’ Damian Lillard To Undergo Surgery, Possibly Ending Season

The 2021-22 NBA season has been a struggle for the Portland Trail Blazers. They had hoped that the decision to remove Terry Stotts as head coach and replace him with Chauncey Billups would help get the team over the hump, but that has not been the case. The team has taken a step backward in Billups’ first season, clouding the future of the franchise.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
Cavaliers Nation

Rajon Rondo explains why he thinks he’ll be ‘a lot happier’ on Cavs than on Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo believes that he will be a lot happier in Cleveland after the team acquired him in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I still want to compete at a high level,” Rondo told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I’m still a competitive person. I was fine in L.A. But at the same time, for my mental sake, I do think I will be a lot happier because I do like to compete and be involved. And here I will get an opportunity. It’s all about perspective. I always look at things a couple of different ways. But for me, personally, I wasn’t going crazy on the bench over there, but I was itching to play and have more of an impact.
NBA
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

721K+
Followers
374K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy