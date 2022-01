ICP Price looks to continue its consolidation phase on the daily chart between $ 21 and $ 38. The coin ealrier formed a double top, double bottom pattern. ICP Price has been trading in trend zones with volatility between supports and resistances consistently over most part of 2021. The coin has formed a double top before breaking down to fall into the zone of $ 20 and $ 38 from the zone of $ 38 to $ 58.00. The coin has been trading in the current zone since early December 2021. The coin was trading in close range to the next resistance level at $ 38.00 but failed to break it and is now back in the range. The volumes had been coming in very strongly for the coin over the last week thrusting it to the resistance zone of the current range, but since the coin failed to break the volumes have been declining. The coin has formed weak support at $ 28.50.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO