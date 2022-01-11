ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Girls Basketball How They Fared

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

How ranked girl’s prep basketball polls teams fared in their weekly games.

Class 4A

1. Benet (15-2) beat Joliet Catholic 64-30.

2. Stevenson (18-1) beat Waukegan 61-25.

3. Hersey (17-3) beat Elk Grove 63-31, beat Glenbrook South 67-48

4. Kenwood (10-3) did not report.

5. Loyola (18-2) beat Trinity 46-27, beat Sandburg 35-33.

6. Edwardsville (15-4) beat Collinsville 53-40, beat St. Teresa'a Academy 56-37.

(tie) Fremd (15-4) beat Conant 57-55.

8. Lyons (15-3) beat Hinsdale Central 64-49, beat OakPark-River Forest 53-21.

(tie) Normal Community (19-3) beat Champaign Central 55-29, beat Richwoods 50-34, beat Manual 51-11.

10. Bolingbrook (7-3) beat Homewood-Flossmoor 56-47.

Class 3A

1. Geneseo (17-0) beat North Scott 69-52.

2. Morton (14-2) did not play.

3. Peoria Central (13-3) beat Danville 83-23.

4. Bethalto Civic Memorial (14-3) lost to Breese Central 55-44, beat Mascoutah 64-52.

5. Sycamore (15-0) beat Ottawa 64-33.

6. Lincoln (15-2) did not play.

7. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic (13-3) beat Marian Central Catholic 48-22.

8. Metamora (14-2) did not play.

9. Nazareth (15-1) beat Saint Viator 53-36, beat Hillcrest 71-35.

10. Mattoon (17-1) beat Teutopolis 50-44, beat Charleston 72-11.

Class 2A

1. Winnebago (19-0) beat North Boone 78-14.

2. Quincy Notre Dame (13-1) beatSpringfield 62-54, lost to O'Fallon 73-42.

3. Paris (17-3) beat Red Hill 51-23, lost to Nashville 34-22, beat Sullivan 61-23.

4. Illini West (Carthage) (19-1) beat Mendon Unity 56-52, beat Liberty 65-17, beat Lewistown 68-28.

5. Teutopolis (10-3) beat did not play.

6. Fieldcrest (19-1) beat LeRoy 64-34, lost to Eureka 48-44.

7. Carterville (16-5) beat Pinckneyville, forfeit, beat Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 62-30.

(tie) Chicago (Noble Street Butler) (13-5) beat Bulls College Prep 90-16, lost to Whitney Young 55-48.

9. Monmouth-Roseville (15-1) did not play.

(tie) Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood (17-1) beat Decatur Lutheran 70-19.

Class 1A

1. Brimfield (15-2) beat Midwest Central-Delavan 76-40, beat Farmington 55-28.

2. Okawville (20-0) beat Carlyle 59-25, beat Fairfield 55-30, beet Greenville 51-35.

3. Mendon Unity (16-3) lost to Illini West 56-52, beat Rushville-Industry 85-6, beat Astoria VIT 72-31.

4. Shiloh (13-3) did not report.

5. River Ridge (16-0) beat East Dubuque 50-28, beat Warren 51-31.

6. Cowden-Herrick (16-1) beat North Clay-Clay City 58-52

7. Brown County (18-2) beat Calhoun 66-49, beat Liberty 61-13, beat Lewistown 72-35.

8. Serena (19-2) beat Hiawatha 58-9, beat Ashton-Franklin Center 65-36.

9. Havana (15-3) beat Williamsville 52-25, beat PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 51-37, beat Macomb 48-32, beat West Prairie 54-23.

10. Neoga (14-2) beat Sullivan 45-29, beat Casey-Westfield 47-8, lost to Effingham 56-44.

(tie) Carlyle (16-4) lost to Okawville 59-25, lost to Nashville 47-38.

Saturday’s Scores

McGivney Catholic High School 54, Piasa Southwestern 26. Woodlands Academy 48, Chicago (Christ the King) 33. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
