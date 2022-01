2-3-5-7 In this two-turn maiden special weight event for state-bred males to kick off the first Saturday card of the year, #2 Late in the Game (4-1) looks to make amends for his latest effort and gets the nod to forge a mild upset in this spot. #3 Noballstwostrikes (8-5) looms the solid favorite in this spot for trainer Jeff Runco and could graduate at a short price. #5 With Secret Energy (3-1) has been second in each of last two and merits respect here. #7 What an Ox (7-2) has been third in each of last two outings and could improve on those efforts here.

CHARLES TOWN, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO