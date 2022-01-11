ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Daily Debate: What’s Your Favorite Zelda Game Ending?

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorytelling in video games has evolved significantly in the last 30 years. The Zelda series is a perfect example of that evolution, particularly in the endings — gone are the days where Link saves the princess, she thanks him, and then the credits roll. Ranging from heartwarming and heroic to bittersweet...

www.zeldadungeon.net

Comments / 0

Related
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: How Will You Prepare for Breath of the Wild 2’s Release?

Throughout the years, I’ve upheld a tradition of emotionally priming myself for any given Zelda release. It’s important to get into the festive spirit during such times, you know? Before the original Hyrule Warriors’ launch, for instance, I replayed Skyward Sword, Ocarina of Time, and Twilight Princess, as they boasted the most direct connections to the then-anticipated spin-off.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What is the Zelda Series’ Best Use of Non-Traditional Controls?

Nintendo has never been afraid of getting weird in the name of innovation. Leveraging the support of a dedicated fanbase has allowed them to take hardware and software risks that other companies simply wont. While they’ve occasionally asked for too much adjustment for ultimately fleeting gimmicks, their willingness to experiment has led to a variety of tangible benefits for many players. Most notable have been the non-traditional control methods that Nintendo has implemented in their recent systems. Many of their most popular franchises have integrated these bizarre inputs into major releases, and The Legend of Zelda is no exception. Which Zelda game makes the best use of non-traditional control methods?
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Why Doesn’t Princess Zelda Age In Breath of the Wild?

Breath of the Wild is one of the Zelda games I enjoy discussing the most. Because of how different Breath of the Wild‘s story structure and gameplay mechanics are compared to previous 3D Zelda games, it is easy to dive into the pros and cons of the new approach. While I find new gameplay mechanics like runes and paragliding very engaging, I have mixed emotions about the structure of the story in Breath of the Wild.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Role Will Kass Play In Breath Of The Wild 2?

Kass, the Rito bard whose songs made it clear that a shrine quest was nearby, was one of more prominent NPCs in Breath of the Wild. With a kind eye and feathers ready on accordion keys, he shared with Link songs passed down from his late teacher, who aimed to guide Link when he woke from his slumber. Once all the quests from Kass have been completed, his mission has been fulfilled — to equip the hero with strength and knowledge acquired through his songs.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zelda Games#Princess Zelda#Video Game#Fish
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: What’s your ideal PvP MMO setup?

Let me be very up front with you right now and say that I am quite out of my depth on this subject. I don’t play PvP nor care for it very much, but it does seem to bring jollies to a good segment of the MMO community. Thus, I care because you care.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Speedrunning Marathon Starts Today, Zelda Classics on Schedule

Games Done Quick has been speedrunning for charity for over ten years. Runners for games of all genres and generations livestream their attempts, usually giving in-depth explanations of the strategies and techniques that they employ. Watching a GDQ run can be a lot of fun and players can glean useful information for their own experiences with these games. However, the true purpose of these events is to raise money for charity and support these generous causes with viewer donations. Today marks the beginning of Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2022, which will be raising funds for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, and the schedule includes a few classic Zelda titles.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Your Favorite Game Franchises Should Be Allowed to Die

Last year we got our seventh mainline Halo title with Infinite, our eighth (tenth?) Resident Evil with Village, and the 12th mainline Assassin’s Creed game with Valhalla. Without even counting the numerous spin-offs, prequels, and remakes, that’s a lot of games dedicated to a mostly continuous story or series of events. Each of these franchises has celebrated amazing highs and embarrassing lows and even worked to reinvent itself in some ways to stay relevant to the shifting tastes of the player base. But what if the developers had just let their game franchises die?
FIFA
localsyr.com

What’s On Your Mind: The Great Tip Debate

If you’ve ever paid for coffee with a card, you’ve probably seen the “add tip” screen. It forces us all to make a choice but the big question is, do you tip because you’re asked to? And should you tip for coffee too or do you need some basic service before you fork over something extra?
TWITTER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
zeldadungeon.net

Breath of the Wild Hyrule Castle LEGO Set Once Again Qualifies for Official Review

Zelda and LEGO fans unite! This fan-submitted LEGO set based on Hyrule Castle from Breath of the Wild has once again entered the final stage of review from LEGO developers, as part of the LEGO Ideas program. This set by BrickGallery qualified for official review back in 2020 after amassing over 10,000 supporters on the LEGO Ideas website, but LEGO ultimately chose not to produce it as a set. The idea seemed too good to give up on, however, as it was re-submitted to LEGO Ideas a few months later and has since moved to the review phase a second time.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Caption Contest 324: Behind Blue Eyes

What’s happenin’, everyone? Are you ready for another exciting edition of Zelda Dungeon’s Caption Contest? We had so much fun with last week’s screenshot from Skyward Sword, so I figured we’d keep the fun going with another Skyward screenshot. This week, we’re highlighting Skyloft’s mystical (and somewhat creepy) fortune teller Sparrot. Just don’t get distracted by his “unusually large and unsettling eyes” before you submit a caption!
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Up For Debate - What gaming goodies did you get for the 2021 Holidays?

As we all know the new year is now upon us, which means for some of us it's time to take down the Christmas decorations and let the festive period fade out. But that doesn’t mean it’s too late to talk about what we got last year, so today we want to know what gaming goodies did you get for the 2021 Holidays?
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Nintendo’s Zelda Game & Watch is a fun collectable that needs more games

Whether it’s the Switch, the original Game Boy, weird Android-powered gaming portables or, now, Nintendo’s surprisingly solid Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, I’m strangely drawn to handheld consoles. While Nintendo’s follow-up to its Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. handheld is a surprisingly solid device,...
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which Breath of the Wild-Esq Game Are You Looking Forward to the Most in 2022?

While Zelda fans will no doubt classify 2022 as the year that Breath of the Wild 2 finally comes out (we hope), fans of Nintendo in general might instead classify it as the year that a lot of games come out that look a lot like Breath of the Wild. While you wouldn’t find very many people who would claim the 2017 masterpiece invented open-world gameplay, there do seem to be more than a handful of titles coming out that bare somewhat of a similarity.
VIDEO GAMES
EatingWell

Why Playing the Internet's New Favorite Game Can Help Keep Your Mind Sharp

If you've seen stacks of green, yellow and black or white emojis filling your Twitter and Facebook feeds recently, you're not alone. The stacks of multicolored squares might be tough to translate at first, but it's all related to Wordle, the free word game that has attracted attention from everyone from The New York Times to country singers and cookbook authors.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Interview with Former Tantalus Artist Gives Some Insight Into The Development of Twilight Princess HD

One of the biggest frustrations with the video game industry is how secretive it is. Video game development is often shrouded in secrecy, with studios and publishers being extremely careful about what they reveal to the public. Whenever we get interviews from artists or designers inside the industry, it feels like a rare peek behind an iron curtain.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

3D Zelda Series Game Club

As we prepare for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, join us as we replay the entire 3D Zelda saga. While Zelda doesn't exactly have a flawless record of ariving on its initial release date, we're optimistic that a new 3D Zelda really will release this year. Either way we're going to prepare by playing through every 3D Zelda in release order. A handful of NWR staffers will play through the games and then discuss them on the NWR Connectivity podcast. We'll have a podcast deep dive featuring die-hard fans and relative newcomers as well as a smattering of other features and content. You can join us on the NWR Discord channel to discuss each game in the series and even send in some feedback and commentary of your own.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Would You Be Open to Synth/Electronic Music in Future Zelda Games?

I am a big, big fan of 80’s inspired synthwave music. Something about the way the music conveys a sense nostalgia while at the same time manage to sound futuristic is something that’s always hooked me about that style of music. Perhaps it’s that futuristic slant that serves as the reason why you don’t hear it in a ton of Nintendo games, however, which I’ve always thought is a shame, as when Nintendo has used electronic, synthy music in its games, it’s been awesome (see Prime, Metroid). Admittedly, that style of music I think has to somewhat match the esthetic of the game, but I ask you this: with Zelda, and in particular Breath of the Wild, moving towards a more futuristic presentation with its Guardian swords, Sheikah sates, Divine Beasts and what have you, would electronic synth music fit in Zelda going forward?
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

Poll: What's your favorite version of Android?

It could come down to aesthetics, features, or both, but which is the one you remember best?. The first public release of the Android operating system was Android 1.0. By Android version 1.5, Google had adopted sweet treat codenames, with v1.5 becoming Cupcake. Since Android 1.0, we’ve seen 19 major...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy