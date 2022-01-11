Daily Debate: What’s Your Favorite Zelda Game Ending?

As we prepare for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, join us as we replay the entire 3D Zelda saga. While Zelda doesn't exactly have a flawless record of ariving on its initial release date, we're optimistic that a new 3D Zelda really will release this year. Either way we're going to prepare by playing through every 3D Zelda in release order. A handful of NWR staffers will play through the games and then discuss them on the NWR Connectivity podcast. We'll have a podcast deep dive featuring die-hard fans and relative newcomers as well as a smattering of other features and content. You can join us on the NWR Discord channel to discuss each game in the series and even send in some feedback and commentary of your own.

