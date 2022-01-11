ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Pereiro rescues Cagliari in 2-1 win over Bologna in Seria A

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONsxI_0dj1ptl100
1 of 2

CAGLIARI, Italy (AP) — Substitute Gastón Pereiro set up one goal and scored a stoppage-time winner as relegation-threatened Cagliari again came from behind to beat Bologna 2-1 in Serie A on Tuesday.

Leonardo Pavoletti had canceled out Riccardo Orsolini’s second-half opener for Bologna. Both sides also hit the woodwork.

It was the second match in succession that Cagliari had come from a goal down to win 2-1, having done the same at Sampdoria last week.

Cagliari moved to within a point of safety, although it has played a match more than 17th-placed Venezia. Bologna remained 12th.

Both sides had different aims and it was an energetic match from the start in Sardinia. The home side almost took the lead in the 14th minute but Raoul Bellanova’s angled effort came off the base of the right post.

Bologna took the lead early in the second half when Orsolini curled a free kick into the top near corner.

But Cagliari leveled in the 71st. A throw-in was only half cleared and Pereiro crossed it back in for Pavoletti to volley in the equalizer.

Bologna almost immediately restored its lead but home goalkeeper Alessio Cragno did well to push Orsolini’s effort off the left post and out.

Instead it was Cagliari that scored the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Pereiro ran onto a through-ball from João Pedro and fired into the bottom near corner.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves survive late Southampton fightback to maintain European bid with home win

Wolves survived a late Southampton fightback to maintain their European push.Raul Jimenez’s penalty, Conor Coady’s first Molineux goal for six years and Adama Traore’s injury-time effort earned a 3-1 win.James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick pulled a goal back for the Saints and Romain Perraud hit the bar just before Traore sealed victory for the hosts.Bruno Lage’s side were not at their vibrant best but it was enough to squeeze past the Saints to sit eighth in the Premier League.They are just two points adrift of the top six while mid-table Southampton slipped to a seventh defeat of the season.There was little...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessio Cragno
Person
Riccardo Orsolini
SB Nation

Opponent Watch: Smith-Rowe, Tomiyasu, Xhaka Doubts for Semi

Arsenal are coming into town for a Carabao Cup semi-final and things are quite unpredictable, to say the least. What was supposed to be Leg 1 at the Emirates is now instead happening at Anfield, due to Liverpool FC’s postponement last week. Arsenal too have been facing player availability issues, with 10 players unavailable for their FA Cup fixture against Nottingham Forest.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagliari#Ap#Bologna 2 1#Serie A
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Bayern Munich move six points clear at top

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich moved six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-0 win at Cologne.Lewandowski netted the opener after just nine minutes before Corentin Tolisso doubled Bayern’s lead prior to the interval.Poland international Lewandowski then scored his second after the hour mark and completed his treble with 16 minutes remaining.The second-half strikes took Lewandowski to 300 Bundesliga goals as he became the first player to reach the landmark since Gerd Muller in 1976.Bayern also eclipsed their own record by scoring for the 66th consecutive league match. The win restores Bayern’s advantage...
SOCCER
BBC

Is Van de Beek heading to the Bundesliga?

Manchester United have reportedly offered Donny van de Beek to Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund, but the Times' Paul Hurst days the German club is a better option for the midfielder. Speaking on Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, he said: "The best fit for Donny is definitely Borussia Dortmund. "It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool eyes second place, Inter faces Atalanta

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Liverpool will look to reduce the gap to Premier League leader Manchester City to 11 points by beating Brentford at home. A win would lift Liverpool to second place above Chelsea but the team remains without star attackers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who are at the African Cup of Nations. Liverpool looked much less threatening without Mane and Salah in a 0-0 draw with Arsenal in the League Cup on Thursday. The other game sees West Ham and Leeds meet for the second weekend in succession, after an FA Cup third-round match won by West Ham. The Hammers can consolidate fourth place with another victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
kdal610.com

Soccer-Norwich off the bottom with 2-1 home win over Everton

NORWICH, England (Reuters) -Norwich City threw themselves a lifeline in their battle against relegation but sucked Everton into the mire thanks to a 2-1 victory in the Premier League on Saturday. An own goal by Michael Keane and Adam Idah’s close-range finish in the space of two minutes in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man United vs Aston Villa player ratings: Philippe Coutinho rescues draw on Premier League return

Aston Villa rescued a 2-2 draw in the Premier League against Manchester United after mistakes led to both of the visitors goals.It was an awful start from Villa. Bruno Fernandes took a soft free kick and took his time to strike. When he did, it was a deft touch and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez looked to have caught it. But he dropped it through his legs to put United ahead.Mason Greenwood had a few chances and Villa threw all they had at United in the closing minutes of the first half but heading into the break the visitors were still 1-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

PREVIEW-Soccer-Dortmund in search of consistency against Freiburg

BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg, who face each other on Friday in the Bundesliga, could not be more different this season even though both are battling to stay in the top spots behind leaders Bayern Munich. Freiburg are the surprise package of the Bundesliga this season,...
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester City turn screw in title race as Norwich add to Rafael Benitez woes

Kevin De Bruyne scored a superb winner as Manchester City moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea.The Belgian playmaker curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.The victory possibly ended the Londoners’ title chances. Liverpool 14 points behind City but with two games in hand, may now be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

721K+
Followers
374K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy