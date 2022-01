LA GRANDE – (Information provided by the City of La Grande) A Primary Election will be held in the City of La Grande on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to nominate candidates in Position Numbers 1 (Mayor), and 5, 6, and 7 (Councilors) if three (3) or more candidates file for a particular Position Number. According to Section 29 of the City Charter of the City of La Grande, if two (2) or fewer candidates file for any particular Position Number, the names of those candidates will be placed only on the November 8, 2022, General Election Ballot.

