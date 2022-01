FIL Coin is testing the support at $ 27.00 as the wedge pattern is narrowing. RSI indicted neutrality for the coin both on the daily as well as the hourly time frames. FIL Coin has formed a downward sloping wedge pattern on the daily chart. The coin broke the crucial support at $ 42 in December 2021 and since then has been declining consistently. The coin has now formed support at $ 27.00. The coin has formed consecutive bullish candles and looks set for a reversal. The volumes for the coin on average are good. Having said that the coin’s behavior at the support and resistance zone of the wedge pattern is crucial. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing neutrality with a bullish bias as the RSI has been below the 50 mark for over a month and a half.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO