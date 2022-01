Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers are in a tough situation with regards to the Ben Simmons trade saga, and by the looks of it, it won’t be ending any time soon. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported earlier, there is no traction on either Simmons returning to play for the Sixers or the team trading him. Philly wants to see him back, but Daryl Morey and Co. have entertained trade talks amid the stalemate–albeit for a huge asking price.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO