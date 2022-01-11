ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Game Preview: Warriors at Grizzlies - 1/11/22

NBA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warriors make their way to Memphis to face the Grizzlies for the first game of their four-game road trip on Tuesday. Tuesday’s matchup will be the third of four meetings between the two clubs during the 2021-22 campaign, with the regular season series tied at 1-1. While the Dubs fell...

NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Mavericks, franchise record winning streak ends at 11 games

The Grizzlies suffered a 112-85 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum on Friday night, snapping their franchise record 11-game win streak. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks’ attack, notching a triple-double with 27 points (12-22 FG), 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 points and Reggie Bullock recorded 10 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Brunson added 15 points, nine assists, five rebounds and five steals.
NBA
NBA

Wolves Drop To Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the final minutes for their 11th straight victory, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108 on Thursday night. Ja Morant had 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and John Konchar...
NBA
Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies 1/14/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Matchup Preview (1/14/22) The Dallas Mavericks will travel to Memphis to try and dethrone the Grizzlies as the league’s hottest team. Memphis has won 11 straight games against impressive opponents such as the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns. It has been incredible what Memphis has been able to do this season, and it is absolutely a top-tier team in the Western Conference. Ja Morant has even propelled himself into the MVP conversation despite being 22 years old. It’s clear that there has been a cultural shift in Memphis upon Morant’s arrival, and everyone is bought in, so the rest of this season should be a fun one for Grizzlies fans. The Mavericks had won six straight games before dropping a road loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Dallas got ran over that game, losing by 23 points to a below-average Knicks team. Still, this season has been a story of runs for the Mavericks, and they will need to get things back on track in Memphis to keep their hot streak alive.
NBA
Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
NBA

Pistons lose to Suns as Cade’s ejection riles crowd

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 135-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena. WHAT’S THE POINT? – The Pistons were down 20 points to the juggernaut otherwise known as the Phoenix Suns when Cade Cunningham was ejected after a spectacular baseline drive and reverse dunk, so maybe the outcome of the game wasn’t altered by that decision. But it didn’t sit well with Dwane Casey, the Pistons bench or the Sunday matinee crowd to see the rookie slapped with a second technical and automatic ejection amid a thoroughly entertaining game with the No. 1 pick at the heart of it. Cunningham had picked up a technical earlier in the third quarter after he was called for fouling JaVale McGee while trying to defend a lob pass. Cunningham pointed back toward the Pistons bench or the basket after his dunk from his landing spot on the opposite sideline, but apparently it was perceived as taunting the two defenders Cunningham evaded to complete the dunk, Jalen Smith and Cameron Payne. Cunningham offered no apparent objection to the call, but his ejection darkened the mood of a Little Caesars Arena that otherwise enjoyed an often-remarkable display of shot-making from both teams but especially Phoenix and Devin Booker in particular. The Michigan native scored 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting in 30 minutes. Cunningham finished with 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting plus four assists in 24 minutes. The loss snapped a four-game Pistons home win streak. Phoenix, on pace to win 64 games, improved its NBA-best record to 32-10. Josh Jackson also picked up a second technical foul for a minor scuffle that also saw Phoenix’s Isaiah Wainwright assessed a technical foul in the game’s final minute to earn an ejection.
NBA
Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
NBA

