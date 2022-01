Laura Ingraham described Thursday how President Biden had one of the worst weeks for a U.S. president since 1972. The Supreme Court struck down his vaccine mandate for American businesses, members of his own party in the Senate essentially blocked his and Sen. Chuck Schumer's wish to destroy the filibuster, he garnered 33 percent national approval in the latest Q-poll, and he appeared to believe "race-baiting" his opponents during a speech in Atlanta would cow Republicans into supporting federalization of election laws, she said on "The Ingraham Angle."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO