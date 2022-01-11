'The Five' blasts Biden's attack on Senate filibuster

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether President Joe Biden’s major voting rights speech was “the most effective use of the President’s time?”. Psaki briefed reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday en route to Georgia, during which the president’s role in this year’s midterm elections came up.
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said pointedly Tuesday that ending the legislative filibuster won't make the Senate work better – just as President Joe Biden flew to Georgia to demand changes in Senate rules to push through voting rights legislation. 'We need some good rules changes to make the...
Former President Donald Trump retaliated Monday against Sen. Mike Rounds, calling him a “RINO” and “jerk,” a day after the South Dakota Republican stood by the 2020 presidential election results. Rounds later responded to Trump’s attack, observing that then–Vice President Mike Pence had behaved appropriately on...
Sen. Ted Cruz appeared Tuesday on Hannity, following a hearing earlier in the day in which the Texas Republican questioned Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director for the FBI’s National Security Branch. Cruz pressed Sanborn on whether the agency played any part in the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a narrative Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson has been pushing for months.
Hillary Clinton took a thinly veiled dig at Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin on Friday, tweeting out a Martin Luther King quote about 'the white moderate' who ends up blocking 'the flow of social progress.'. It came less than 24 hours after the two holdout senators effectively killed President...
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is facing calls to resign as a National School Board official claims he solicited the letter comparing protesting parents to domestic terrorists. You could tell the letter came from the secretary of education because of all of the spelling mistakes. If you remember the letter, which...
More than a dozen Senate Republicans Tuesday lambasted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democrats as hypocrites over their push to defang the chamber's 60-vote filibuster rule and pass elections bills along party lines. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, dubbed the shift by Democrats generally, and Schumer, D-N.Y., specifically, the "filibuster...
Sen. Joe Manchin III and other Senate Democrats are skeptical about President Biden’s push to blow up the filibuster to rewrite the nation’s election laws. Mr. Manchin said that gridlock has paralyzed the Senate but scrapping the chamber’s 60-vote threshold to advance most legislation is not the way forward.
Barack Obama joined the campaign to pressure Democratic senators into supporting voting rights legislation, backing Joe Biden's demand to kill the filibuster, calling it a tool to 'prop up Jim Crown.'. The former president, in an op-ed published in USA Today, writes the Senate filibuster 'has no basis in the...
President Joe Biden will head to Capitol Hill on Thursday for a special meeting with Senate Democrats to push them to kill the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation. The president will 'discuss the push to pass voting rights and potential changes to Senate rules,' a senior Democratic...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Biden administration’s solicitation of a letter that compared protesting parents to domestic terrorists troubled some people who spoke with Fox News. "Parents are looking out for their kids," Marvin, of Florida, told Fox News. "That's the number one priority, their children, 'cause...
"Fox News Primetime" host Rachel Campos-Duffy reviewed Joe Biden’s rough week highlighted by his push to pass Democratic voting rights bills comparing opponents to segregationists, and the Supreme Court blocking his vaccine mandate for large businesses. RACHEL CAMPOS DUFFY: The president hadn’t had a week like this since disgraceful...
ATLANTA — President Joe Biden threw his full support Tuesday behind changing the Senate filibuster to ease passage of voting rights bills, using a major speech in Atlanta to endorse a move increasingly backed by Democrats and civil rights activists seeking momentum on what has been an intractable issue.
President Biden on Tuesday plans to tell Americans he “will not flinch” in supporting Senate Democrats’ moves to blow up the chamber’s filibuster rules to pass a partisan overhaul of election laws. Speaking in Atlanta, Mr. Biden will push for passage of Democratic bills that he...
WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell on Wednesday blasted President Joe Biden's push for a voting-rights bill, underscoring the difficulty Biden's Democrats face in trying to steer legislation through a Congress they narrowly control. Biden has called for Democrats to jettison the chamber's longstanding "filibuster"...
I’ve only been in Washington for three years, but one thing I’ve noticed is that career politicians seem to coincidentally forget everything they’ve said in the past. It happens in Congress all the time, but the flip-flops we are seeing from Senate Democrats right now on the filibuster is a case study in career politician amnesia.
