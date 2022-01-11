ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Top 10 Reasons to Outsource Your Helpdesk

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of necessity, most businesses and managed service providers start out running their helpdesks internally. It makes sense at first when the scope and volume of their service requests are relatively small. But as those businesses grow, so too does their burden of support. It can often outpace the...

Survey Open: Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for 2022

Participate in ChannelE2E's survey to see where your MSP ranks among the best managed IT service providers in health care, financial services, manufacturing, government, education, retail & more. ChannelE2E’s Seventh Annual Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs survey is open now — but closes on Friday, January 21. MSPs of every...
The Outsourcing Conundrum – Insource, Outsource or Both?

For many organizations, indirect procurement — purchases of services and supplies that support business operations — is a source of tremendous untapped value and savings. But, even though indirect spend can represent as much as 20% of revenue in some industries, it typically isn’t fully managed by a single function or business owner and is frequently overlooked as “non-core” spend.
Motion Recruitment Partners Buys DevSecOps IT Staffing Company Matrix Resources

Motion Recruitment Partners, backed by private equity firm Littlejohn & Co., has acquired Matrix Resources, an IT staffing company focused on Agile & DevSecOps consulting, and telecom managed services talent. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 53 that ChannelE2E has covered so...
Sales and Marketing: Alignment or Integration?

I wonder if we need to rethink our concepts of sales and marketing and how we organize to provide those functions within the organization. Looking back, historically, it has made sense to separate the functions. Marketing was primarily focused on creating visibility and awareness. It typically dealt with markets and industries, not customers. Its job was to make masses of people and organizations aware of our companies and our products. It created high-level interest that would attract people to want to learn more. Typically, it dealt with things like PR, advertising, events, and other methods of driving awareness. It created content, mostly around products and their application in markets. As the web evolved, it created websites to engage prospects.
Should You Outsource Your Warehousing?

Most industries rely on the supply chain in some form or another. In turn, supply chains depend on warehouse operations. As a result, running an efficient business often requires choosing the optimal warehousing strategy. One increasingly popular option is to outsource a company’s warehousing operations. In fact, this is the...
Unified Communications Acquisition: Telesystem Buys Abacus Group Inc

Business communications company Telesystem has acquired Abacus Group Inc, a national provider of unified communications and managed IT services, for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 63 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021 and 2020 listed here.
Ensono Acquires ExperSolve for Mainframe-to-Cloud Application Migrations

Ensono, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP backed by KKR, has acquired ExperSolve, a mainframe application migration company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. martinwolf acted as advisor to ExperSolve. This is technology M&A deal number 44 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than...
2022 IT Forecast: 5 Tech Predictions for the New Year

If you’re pondering what 2022 has in store, Stratosphere Networks has some predictions from industry experts to guide your efforts. During the past two years (even during the past month or so), it’s become incredibly clear that life often doesn’t go according to plan. As a result, it’s impossible to say for sure what we can expect to happen in 2022.
Microsoft 365 Security Tips for MSPs and Channel Partners

Keep these Microsoft 365 Business Premium security capabilities in mind for small business customers, Sherweb explains to MSPs and channel partners. Microsoft 365 Business Premium offers the most value-added benefits. The service is an oasis for small to medium size businesses (SMBs). And having so much access to the Microsoft ecosystem is a foundation for businesses of every budget and scale. However, for SMBs specifically, where businesses previously could not previously imagine adopting a remote workforce, Business Premium and its offerings are providing a lifeline in this constantly transitional and transformational age of working.
