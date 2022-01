The Hawks’ trade season began yesterday, as they sent Cam Reddish to New York for Kevin Knox and a protected first-round pick. But make no mistake, the wheeling and dealing is only just beginning. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, everybody is on the table for trade except for Trae Young and Clint Capela. This could mean a blockbuster is brewing, but I think the Hawks would be wise to focus on experienced players with a defense-first mindset, and nobody fits that description better than the Celtics Marcus Smart.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO