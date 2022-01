Converge, Full of Hell, Uniform and Thou will join forces for a round of U.S. shows in March — all dates are listed below. A presser states, “Converge will headline a number of shows in the U.S. this Winter/Spring. Full Of Hell, Uniform, and Thou will also be performing. Note that the order in which the support bands will appear will change every night— attendees should arrive to the shows early to ensure seeing every band.”

