Rock Music

Ghost & Volbeat to release limited edition Double A-Side 7”

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 4 days ago

Ghost and Volbeat are getting ready to embark on their 2022 U.S. co-headline arena tour starting on January 25th in Reno, NV. To commemorate the outing, the bands have joined forces with Blackened Recordings to unleash a limited...

nextmosh.com

