ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu admits she hit the practice courts immediately after her chastening Sydney Tennis Classic defeat by Elena Rybakina, as 19-year-old Brit looks far from her best ahead of Australian Open first-round draw

By Mike Dickson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Emma Raducanu's first appearance this year resulted in such a short-lived thumping that she headed straight for the practice courts afterwards.

The only way is up for the US Open champion, who is unlikely to hold much fear for her potential opponents when the Australian Open draw is made on Thursday.

It was all too evident just how many gaps Raducanu has to fill in her game as she lost 6-0, 6-1 in only 55 minutes to world No 13 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KkiN3_0dj1jAGQ00
Emma Raducanu hit the practice courts immediately after her Sydney Tennis Classic defeat

So comprehensive was the thrashing, she and new coach Torben Beltz immediately worked on post-match repairs.

'After the match I got a box of balls and went straight to the practice court,' the British No 1 said. 'I felt like I could have done some things better in the match and I wanted to try and fix it straightaway, just leave with a better feeling about it.'

On this evidence, Raducanu cannot be expected to survive the first week at Melbourne Park — although, as a seed, she will be spared meeting someone of this calibre in the opening rounds of the tournament.

Rybakina overpowered her on a speedy surface, confident after reaching the final in Adelaide last week.

Raducanu, by contrast, had her pre-season set back by contracting Covid before Christmas, and that is likely to make the first part of this season all the more difficult as she adjusts to her new world. Her serve was a shadow of the one seen in New York and she is already calibrating expectations for this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qphQR_0dj1jAGQ00
The US Open champion was thumped in straight sets by Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan

'I think one of my goals is not to get too down or too high,' the 19-year-old said. 'It's to just try and keep a steady progress, tracking upwards hopefully.'

Having postponed playing from last week, Raducanu will enter only her third Grand Slam with a lack of hard-edged preparation.

'I didn't play tennis for 21 days and to come out and play Rybakina straight up is tough, but it's good because I'm proud and happy that I put myself out there.

'I could have easily said it's too soon and just played next week, but I really wanted to test where I'm at. It's just me being a step slow, a step behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XOW5g_0dj1jAGQ00
The 19-year-old Brit will find out her Australian Open first round opponent on Thursday

'She was sharper and more match tight than I was. I'm just at the start of my first (full) season.'

Most of Raducanu's compatriots were playing in the Australian Open qualifying, where there were defeats for Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage. Last year's surprise qualifier, Fran Jones, had to retire.

Andy Murray fared better at the Sydney Classic, scoring his first win in Australia since 2019 by beating Norway's Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-1.

The Scot, 34, revealed he was 'really sick' before Christmas and feared he had caught Covid again after playing at the super-spreading Abu Dhabi exhibition, but it was only a nasty bout of flu which affected most of his family.

'I was expecting to get it when all the positive cases happened, and my coach got it as well,' Murray said. 'I did not play or train for 10 days.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Has Novak Djokovic been deported as Emma Raducanu returns? 2022 Australian Open talking points

The Australian Open gets under way on Monday after what has been an extraordinary build-up.With Novak Djokovic’s participation still undecided following his latest visa cancellation, talk of tennis and the stories that may lie ahead at Melbourne Park was very much on hold.Here, we pick out five talking points for the tournament.The Djokovic question View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)Will he, won’t he? The wait goes on for Novak Djokovic with less than 72 hours...
TENNIS
BBC

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic in draw, Emma Raducanu plays Sloane Stephens

Novak Djokovic remains in the Australian Open draw as the decision over whether the defending champion can stay in the country drags on. The nine-time champion has been drawn against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic. Britain's US Open champion Emma Raducanu, seeded 17th, faces American world number 68 Sloane Stephens, the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu can embrace Australian Open debut with few expectations

As her first match of the season fizzled towards its unsatisfactory conclusion, Emma Raducanu puffed out her cheeks and breathed a long sigh of relief. It had taken less than an hour to shatter any illusions over the rigours of the year ahead, but after nine games without an answer to Elena Rybakina’s destructive power-hitting, Raducanu could at least muster a smile as she spared herself the indignity of a whitewash. It can seem so contradictory, after the impossible heights Raducanu conquered in New York, to imagine reaping any sort of joy from such a faint consolation just four...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Torben Beltz
Advertising Age

Emma Raducanu shuts off the critics in Nike's ad ahead of Australian Open

Ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament starting next week, Nike London has released a new social ad supporting Emma Raducanu, the British winner of the U.S. Open with whom it has a sponsorship deal. The 20-second spt, which debuted on Instagram, shows Raducanu playing on court as different words...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

REVEALED! Emma Raducanu’s potential path to claim her maiden Australian Open title

Emma Raducanu has been the talk of the town ever since her US Open triumph last year. The British teenager created history by becoming the first ever tennis player to win a grand slam as a qualifier. Since then, Raducanu is projected as the next big thing in women’s tennis but she hasn’t delivered so far as promised.
TENNIS
BBC

Australian Open: Emma Raducanu's preparation 'not ideal' after Covid-19 case

Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries online; TV highlights from middle Saturday. Britain's Emma Raducanu says her limited preparation for the Australian Open after testing positive for coronavirus has been "far from ideal". The 19-year-old...
TENNIS
SkySports

Emma Raducanu: British teenager aiming to add Australian Open to her US Open triumph

Emma Raducanu enters the Australian Open with dreams of achieving another Grand Slam miracle. Can the teen sensation back up her US Open triumph with victory in Melbourne?. Raducanu's history-making run at Flushing Meadows last September will never be forgotten - she won 10 straight matches to go from qualifier to US Open champion and earn a life-changing $2.5million.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Norway
Place
Abu Dhabi
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu, 19, hits back at criticism she is 'distracted' by lucrative off-court endorsement deals in new Nike advert - after she was thrashed in her first match of 2022

Emma Raducanu has hit back at criticism she has been 'distracted' by lucrative off-court endorsement deals in a new Nike advert. The tennis star, who lives in Kent, has had a rapid rise to A-list celebrity status following her US Open triumph in September, and has since been invited to be ambassador for an array of luxury brands.
TENNIS
The Independent

Martina Navratilova tells Novak Djokovic to ‘go home’ and walk away from Australian Open

Martina Navratilova has told Novak Djokovic to do “the right thing” and “go home”.Djokovic is currently preparing for the Australian Open in Melbourne, which begins on Monday, after his visa was initially revoked and then reinstated while he was held in a government facility by the country’s Border Force.The men’s world No1 is not vaccinated against Covid-19, something required by Australia’s strict border controls. Djokovic claimed his December bout of the disease satisfied the demands of Tennis Australia and the state of Victoria to allow him an exemption to enter the country, but his exemption was rejected by authorities...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

288K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy